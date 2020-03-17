STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Idle’ talk: Back to the days when summer holidays were... just that 

Just about a fortnight ago, we were getting comfortable with the idea of entering the ’20s of this century.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Pallavi Srivastava
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just about a fortnight ago, we were getting comfortable with the idea of entering the ’20s of this century. But suddenly, it seems we have gone back at least 30 years. While the onslaught of the social media is stronger than ever before, with messages spiralling with never-seen-before intensity on mobile phones, the outbreak of Covid-19 has also brought alive experiences that millennials didn’t so far know existed. Spending a weekend at home doing nothing, for one. Beginning a summer vacation with empty days looming ahead, for another.

Illustration  Tapas Ranjan

With shopping malls and cinema halls shut down, the city streets wore a deserted look on Saturday, reminding me instantly of how weekends used to be in the 1980s. The cacophony of kids’ voices echoing through the apartment blocks all through the languid afternoon presented a trailer of what’s going to come in the days ahead, in the absence of summer camps and their structured routine and result-oriented activities.

With parents clamping down on the time spent on gadgets, children are likely to discover the fun of taking cycle rides in the morning, playing board games in the afternoon, and rushing home to catch a game of badminton, or even a leisurely stroll, with dad in the evening. Yes, thanks to the work-from-home instructions in most Bengaluru firms, youngsters are finally getting to experience what it’s like to have your father at home at 6.30pm.  

Children will soon also get to know what it’s like to have mothers at their wit’s end about what to feed the ever-hungry kiddos. With restaurant business suffering a slide, and fear around street food and home delivery options, it’s only a matter of time when mothers will cry out in exasperation and tell the teenagers to make something on their own in the kitchen. Just the way we learnt how to cook. Luckily though, for moms as well as the young ones, video platforms are there now to play tutor.  

Even travel this summer is beginning to resemble the way it was three decades ago. People are shelving plans to take an airplane, preferring instead to just drive down to the home town, even if it means being on the road for 12 hours. A first-class train cabin has started looking like a more attractive option for a family of four, or maybe even five, as was the case when I used to travel with my parents and two siblings back in the ’80s. I remember how we used to abandon the lone seat in the next cabin, with all the five of us making a home of sorts during the 3-day journey from Trivandrum, as it was called then, to Delhi. Now, as some sectors of the Railways announced a suspension of their service of providing blankets to train commuters, I can well imagine people hunting in shops for that now-obsolete ‘hold-all’ too. 

And with that, everything now fits in the craggy memories of the school vacation that we used to enjoy as children. All that’s missing from the vistas so wonderfully etched in my mind from back then is the kulfi vendor ringing the bell on his cart. Well, there may be some joys, after all, that will continue to elude the kids of this generation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp