‘Idle’ talk: Back to the days when summer holidays were... just that 

Pallavi Srivastava By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just about a fortnight ago, we were getting comfortable with the idea of entering the ’20s of this century. But suddenly, it seems we have gone back at least 30 years. While the onslaught of the social media is stronger than ever before, with messages spiralling with never-seen-before intensity on mobile phones, the outbreak of Covid-19 has also brought alive experiences that millennials didn’t so far know existed. Spending a weekend at home doing nothing, for one. Beginning a summer vacation with empty days looming ahead, for another.

Illustration  Tapas Ranjan

With shopping malls and cinema halls shut down, the city streets wore a deserted look on Saturday, reminding me instantly of how weekends used to be in the 1980s. The cacophony of kids’ voices echoing through the apartment blocks all through the languid afternoon presented a trailer of what’s going to come in the days ahead, in the absence of summer camps and their structured routine and result-oriented activities.

With parents clamping down on the time spent on gadgets, children are likely to discover the fun of taking cycle rides in the morning, playing board games in the afternoon, and rushing home to catch a game of badminton, or even a leisurely stroll, with dad in the evening. Yes, thanks to the work-from-home instructions in most Bengaluru firms, youngsters are finally getting to experience what it’s like to have your father at home at 6.30pm.

Children will soon also get to know what it’s like to have mothers at their wit’s end about what to feed the ever-hungry kiddos. With restaurant business suffering a slide, and fear around street food and home delivery options, it’s only a matter of time when mothers will cry out in exasperation and tell the teenagers to make something on their own in the kitchen. Just the way we learnt how to cook. Luckily though, for moms as well as the young ones, video platforms are there now to play tutor.

Even travel this summer is beginning to resemble the way it was three decades ago. People are shelving plans to take an airplane, preferring instead to just drive down to the home town, even if it means being on the road for 12 hours. A first-class train cabin has started looking like a more attractive option for a family of four, or maybe even five, as was the case when I used to travel with my parents and two siblings back in the ’80s. I remember how we used to abandon the lone seat in the next cabin, with all the five of us making a home of sorts during the 3-day journey from Trivandrum, as it was called then, to Delhi. Now, as some sectors of the Railways announced a suspension of their service of providing blankets to train commuters, I can well imagine people hunting in shops for that now-obsolete ‘hold-all’ too.

And with that, everything now fits in the craggy memories of the school vacation that we used to enjoy as children. All that’s missing from the vistas so wonderfully etched in my mind from back then is the kulfi vendor ringing the bell on his cart. Well, there may be some joys, after all, that will continue to elude the kids of this generation.