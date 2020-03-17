Man found dead with bullet wound

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man, who had been to Sathanur forest range to poach animals, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday night. The family of the deceased filed a case of murder against four of his friends, who had gone with him and are absconding.

The deceased, Ravish R, (33), was a farmer. Police said that Ravish, along with his friends, had reached the forest around midnight to hunt wild boar. In a complaint, his father Rangappa said Ravish was hit by a bullet and collapsed. His friends loaded him on a goods vehicle and drove on to the main road and crashed the vehicle into an electricity pole to make it look like an accident. Then one of them called Ravish’s father to inform him about his death, and disconnected. The villagers called Akkur police who shifted the body to Channapatna government hospital for the postmortem.

Based on a report by doctors, Akkur police registered a case of murder, as a bullet had pierced his cheek. It is yet to be confirmed whether the bullet was fired by him or his friends shot him. Two special teams have been formed to nab the accused and the goods vehicle belongs to one of his friends Anand. “We are probing all angles of the case,” the police officer added.

Rangappa told the police that Ravish and four of his friends had gone to his sister’s house in Ambadahalli and he told them that he would reach home around 1 am. “Around midnight, his friends called me using Ravish’s mobile to inform about his death. They said that Ravish crashed the vehicle into an electricity pole.”

When Rangappa calledhis friends, their phones were switched off. When he reached the spot, he didn’t find them. Police have seized the vehicle.