STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

No foot space on Kamaraj Road

Among those put off with this move was Ankita Sharma, who walks down to her office on MG Road.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

The stretch of Kamaraj Road where Metro construction is being carried out

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While vehicle users in the Central Business District have been having a tough time the last nine months since a portion of Kamaraj Road was shut to faciliate Metro Phase-II’s Undergroundcorridor work, it is now the turn of pedestrians to face a similar inconvenience.

Despite the closure of the connecting route between Cubbon Road and MG Road, a footpath was opened for the sake of pedestrians. But for the last couple of days, the entrance of the footpath in front of Cubbon Road appears almost shut. Metro barricades have blocked most of it with space just available for one person to pass through.

The Diary Circle-Nagawara Line (Reach-6) will pass through this stretch with one of the stations coming up below this road. When one walks a little further, digging work is going on covering most of the footpath. Those working here told this reporter, “We are laying a BWSSB water pipeline here. Hence, we are forced to take up much of the footpath for it. We will be completing it in a day or two,” said a worker.
Engineer Ambarish, carrying out the work on behalf of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that shifting work of a BWSSB water pipeline was in progress.

“The pipeline presently runs through the portion which has been completely barricaded by Metro and construction work is on there. Any damage to it will affect water supply to the military area. Hence, we are now shifting the pipeline nearby, to a portion below the footpath so that water supply can be continued uninterrupted,”he explained.

Among those put off with this move was Ankita Sharma, who walks down to her office on MG Road.
“First, the route was closed for vehicle users forcing us to walk down. Now, even when walking there is a problem. Only one person can pass at a time when you enter Cubbon Road. It is almost like a traffic jam created for walkers,” Ankita said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp