No foot space on Kamaraj Road

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While vehicle users in the Central Business District have been having a tough time the last nine months since a portion of Kamaraj Road was shut to faciliate Metro Phase-II’s Undergroundcorridor work, it is now the turn of pedestrians to face a similar inconvenience.

Despite the closure of the connecting route between Cubbon Road and MG Road, a footpath was opened for the sake of pedestrians. But for the last couple of days, the entrance of the footpath in front of Cubbon Road appears almost shut. Metro barricades have blocked most of it with space just available for one person to pass through.

The Diary Circle-Nagawara Line (Reach-6) will pass through this stretch with one of the stations coming up below this road. When one walks a little further, digging work is going on covering most of the footpath. Those working here told this reporter, “We are laying a BWSSB water pipeline here. Hence, we are forced to take up much of the footpath for it. We will be completing it in a day or two,” said a worker.

Engineer Ambarish, carrying out the work on behalf of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that shifting work of a BWSSB water pipeline was in progress.

“The pipeline presently runs through the portion which has been completely barricaded by Metro and construction work is on there. Any damage to it will affect water supply to the military area. Hence, we are now shifting the pipeline nearby, to a portion below the footpath so that water supply can be continued uninterrupted,”he explained.

Among those put off with this move was Ankita Sharma, who walks down to her office on MG Road.

“First, the route was closed for vehicle users forcing us to walk down. Now, even when walking there is a problem. Only one person can pass at a time when you enter Cubbon Road. It is almost like a traffic jam created for walkers,” Ankita said.