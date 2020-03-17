‘Screening’ every step you take

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cough, cold, sneeze...these may not have been considered out of the ordinary until Covid-19 took the world by storm. Now, smart-tech-enabled preventive healthcare company GOQii has launched a ‘Contact Tracking’ feature to help users self-track potential virus carriers. The feature monitors blood pressure, heart rate and body temperature, and helps users track every movement and activity, and also those who have been in close contact with them. “In case of a positive detection, users can backtrack every movement and individuals that one has come in contact with, in the last few days,” says Vishal Gondal, founder and CEO, GOQii.

Gondal adds that the idea is for symptomatic patients to be effectively managed. “According to WHO, people in close contact with someone who is infected are at a higher risk of becoming infected themselves, and of further infecting others. Closely watching these contacts after exposure to an infected person will help prevent further transmission.

We have updated the app to help users keep a tab on every person one would have come in contact with, like cab sharing apps, e-commerce and food delivery services. One can record the person’s name, contact number as well as photos,” he says.

Currently in the beta stage and available for free on Android, the feature will soon be available on ioS platforms. “It will help with remote quarantine management,” says Gondal, pointing out that there is a strict privacy policy in place and the data logged by the user will remain private. “The settings let the users decide whether they want to share their logs publicly, with just their friends or doctors or keep them visible only to themselves,” he says.