STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Stock up, it’s supermarkets in Bengaluru next

For now, AC marts to down shutters;no outdoor gatherings, receptions

Published: 17th March 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday announced that all air-conditioned supermarkets will be closed with immediate effect, till further orders. Standing Committee chairman Manjunath Raju G told the media that the decision was taken as a safety measure to ensure that no more cases are registered. “The temperature is below or around 25 degree Celsius, it is a closed environment and there is a large gathering of people in AC supermarkets. They are to be closed for at least a week. Entry to non-AC supermarkets where over 100 people gather, should be restricted too. The chief minister has also directed that all outdoor gatherings should be called off, and if the threat increases, the orders will be extended,” he said.

He added that people should avoid the use of air-conditioning in their offices for some time as a safety measure, and restrict the entry of people. While weddings are permitted, receptions should not be held, he said. “It has been observed that the crowd is limited at weddings but large at receptions. All these restrictions are in place for some days. People must cooperate as it is for the health benefit for all,” he said.
The orders came a day after BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar had said that supermarkets should not be closed down as people need regular supplies. Manjunath clarified that the commissioner will be informed about the committee’s decision.

“While schools have been shut, it has been observed that colleges are functioning and their halls are being rented out to third parties to host private functions. This is no longer permitted, and if orders are not complied with, trade licences given to wedding halls, supermarkets and college halls under the Karnataka Municipal Act, will be withdrawn,” Manjunath added.

He added that GIS mapping will be done to mark out areas where positive coronavirus cases are reported from. “The entire city is GIS mapped. We will start marking out areas where positive cases are reported from. Not just officials, citizens too will be able to see the locations. The idea is to raise awareness and inform people not to venture into areas where positive cases are reported from,” Manjunath said.
He added that drives will be conducted to check pharmacies and institutions selling masks at high prices and not keeping sufficient stock of sanitizers, which have been declared an ‘essential commodity’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp