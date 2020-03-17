Stock up, it’s supermarkets in Bengaluru next

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday announced that all air-conditioned supermarkets will be closed with immediate effect, till further orders. Standing Committee chairman Manjunath Raju G told the media that the decision was taken as a safety measure to ensure that no more cases are registered. “The temperature is below or around 25 degree Celsius, it is a closed environment and there is a large gathering of people in AC supermarkets. They are to be closed for at least a week. Entry to non-AC supermarkets where over 100 people gather, should be restricted too. The chief minister has also directed that all outdoor gatherings should be called off, and if the threat increases, the orders will be extended,” he said.

He added that people should avoid the use of air-conditioning in their offices for some time as a safety measure, and restrict the entry of people. While weddings are permitted, receptions should not be held, he said. “It has been observed that the crowd is limited at weddings but large at receptions. All these restrictions are in place for some days. People must cooperate as it is for the health benefit for all,” he said.

The orders came a day after BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar had said that supermarkets should not be closed down as people need regular supplies. Manjunath clarified that the commissioner will be informed about the committee’s decision.

“While schools have been shut, it has been observed that colleges are functioning and their halls are being rented out to third parties to host private functions. This is no longer permitted, and if orders are not complied with, trade licences given to wedding halls, supermarkets and college halls under the Karnataka Municipal Act, will be withdrawn,” Manjunath added.

He added that GIS mapping will be done to mark out areas where positive coronavirus cases are reported from. “The entire city is GIS mapped. We will start marking out areas where positive cases are reported from. Not just officials, citizens too will be able to see the locations. The idea is to raise awareness and inform people not to venture into areas where positive cases are reported from,” Manjunath said.

He added that drives will be conducted to check pharmacies and institutions selling masks at high prices and not keeping sufficient stock of sanitizers, which have been declared an ‘essential commodity’.