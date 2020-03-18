Baby’s day in... parents struggle as daycare centres shut

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the government shutting down daycare centres and schools, families with both spouses working are finding it difficult as they don’t have anyone to watch their children.Not every company offers the work from home option and even if they do, people have to go to office sometimes. This creates a problem for couples living in nuclear families and don’t have parental support to watch over their kids.

“I have a two-and-a-half-year-old son and he went to a daycare my office had a tie-up with. However, since the government has shut pre-schools and daycares, it has become difficult as both my husband and I work. While I work from home sometime, I cannot always use that option,” said Sangeeta Bora from Ness Digital Engineering.

“It is also difficult to concentrate, take calls and attend meetings over phone with the child at home. The government should allow daycares to open and focus instead on airports and other travel points,” Bora said. “Play homes and daycare centres can be disinfected in one week and health check-ups can be done for kids. But indefinite closure is a problem,”she added

Sumangala, senior executive, operations of a leading maternity hospital, said, “My six-year-old has been home since her school and daycare were shut. I took her to my office for 3 days. For now, we have dropped her at my mother’s house in Mangaluru. Shutting down daycares makes sense as kids can carry infections and spread it to their peer”

Saswat Patnaik, founder and director of a pre-school and daycare in Panathur, said, “We have shut our daycare as per government orders. But working parents are asking us to stay open as they have no one else to look after their children. They also point out that some daycares are open. The government order does not explicitly mention daycare which is confusing.”

He said, “It is better if the government relaxes the rule for daycares. It is not like large gatherings at malls, theatres and marriage halls. We have a maximum of 20 children. We have also taken precautions and ensure sick kids are not sent to school.”

New advisory for air passengers

The latest travel advisory issued by the government says all passengers arriving from Kuwait, Omar, Qatar and UAE require 14 days of quarantine. This is in addition to passengers from China, France, Italy, Germany, Iran, South Korea, Spain. No passengers should board from Europe, Turkey and United Kingdom. Those who show symptoms will be isolated and those who are asymptomatic will be of two categories: High and low risk. The high risk patients will be public quarantined and low risk ones will be subjected to home isolation.

Platform ticket at 5 stns now at Rs 50

The Bengaluru Railway Division late on Tuesday decided to increase platform ticket price five times at five stations. The platform ticket, which costs Rs 10, will cost Rs 50 from March 18 to 31. Hubballi Railway Division has decided to implement a similar hike, while Mysuru Railway Division is yet to take a call on the issue. The five stations where the hike will be effected are Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru City), Cantonment, Krishnarajapuram, Yelahanka and Yesvantpur, said an official release.

Keep homeless clean: BBMP tells NGOs

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has issued circulars to NGOs running shelters for the homeless in Bengaluru to take precautionary measures in lieu of the coronavirus outbreak. The circular orders them to take inmates to a nearby hospital if they show symptoms of COVID-19. It also instructs them to provide awareness on cleanliness. If they do not ensure cleanliness, they will be held responsible in case of any infections, read the circular signed by Deputy Commissioner, Welfare.

No holiday for teachers

A circular has been issued by the Department of Public Instruction instructing teachers to report to work even when children have holidays. They have to work on all days from March 16 to March 31. The circular issued by KG Jagadeesha, Commissioner of DPI on March 16, gives them tasks to be done each day. On March 16 and 17, they have to prepare a master plan for the next three years with School Development and Monitoring Committee regarding teaching resource material.

When a baker turned Good Samaritan

While restaurants were not made to shut down as part of the government’s orders, artisanal baker Samruddhi Nayakk, her husband Nityananda and brother Yogesh Bhat, who jointly own Krumb Kraft in Indiranagar, decided to voluntarily shut their business from Wednesday, till it’s safe for them to re-open. Samruddhi said, “One of my staffers travels via bus from far, delivery agents are different Dunzo executives, and our baked goods pass through many hands.” Though they say this will affect their business, they want to put health first.