BBMP may postpone budget if corona cases go up

Committee members said although the budget is scheduled to be announced at the end of March, it could be postponed if the number of cases increase.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tax and finances standing committee of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is going ahead with preparations for the budget, which is due to be presented this month. However, it has considered the possibility of postponing it if the number of COVID-19 cases go up.

At a pre-budget meeting on Tuesday, to discuss various demands and what should be included in the budget, committee members said the budget would be realistic. Although they could not quantify the final financial figure, they are currently discussing proposals, which include setting aside special funds for Indira Canteens and special zone-wise tax slabs for paying guest accommodations in the city.

Committee members said although the budget is scheduled to be announced at the end of March, it could be postponed if the number of cases increase. Meanwhile, Palike has sought public feedback and suggestions for the budget on the BBMP website.

