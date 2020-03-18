Best-kept secrets for healthy skin

Sheela Krishnaswamy By

Healthy skin is something everyone desires, but there are many myths and truths out there as to how one can achieve flawless skin. Below are some easy to follow steps to improve overall skin health:

You are what you eat

This adage still holds true and it is important to add skin-friendly foods to your diet. Consume nuts such as almonds as they contain healthy fats and vitamin E, which have been shown to impart anti-aging properties that may benefit skin health. Also, you can replace fried foods with fresh fruits such as watermelon, musk melon, oranges, berries, grapes, and so on.

Hydrate regularly

Drink around 8 glasses of water daily. It does wonders to your skin and you can even add vegetables such as leafy greens, gourds (cucumber, ash gourd, bottle gourd, snake gourd, ridge gourd), tomatoes, etc, that have high water content.

Managing stress

Stress increases cortisol levels that reduces the skin’s ability to hold moisture. For clearer skin, it is imperative to reduce your stress levels. There are several ways to maintain a calm mind, practise yogasana or meditation for about 10 – 15 min. You can do this preferably in the mornings before the start of the day.

Exercise regularly

Any form of exercise is good for overall health and moreover for your skin. Working out regularly helps in accelerating the cleansing process of your body. You might also notice that your skin glows post a workout session. Eat a handful of almonds as a post-workout snack as it is a rich source of protein and it also known to contribute to growth and maintenance of muscle mass. Other post workout snack options are banana smoothie, egg sandwich, muesli with milk, and so on.

Quit smoking

Smoking is bad for health in general, but it also accelerates the normal aging process of your skin causing premature wrinkles. It makes your skin look older. This may be caused due to changes in blood supply to your skin. A new pilot study by researchers at the University of California, Davis, found that the addition of almonds as a part of your beauty routine helps to reduce skin wrinkles. The author is a nutrition and wellness consultant