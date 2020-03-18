STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Best-kept secrets for healthy skin

Healthy skin is something everyone desires, but there are many myths and truths out there as to how one can achieve flawless skin.

Published: 18th March 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By  Sheela Krishnaswamy
Express News Service

Healthy skin is something everyone desires, but there are many myths and truths out there as to how one can achieve flawless skin. Below are some easy to follow steps to improve overall skin health:

You are what you eat
This adage still holds true and it is important to add skin-friendly foods to your diet. Consume nuts such as almonds as they contain healthy fats and vitamin E, which have been shown to impart anti-aging properties that may benefit skin health. Also, you can replace fried foods with fresh fruits such as watermelon, musk melon, oranges, berries, grapes, and so on.

Hydrate regularly
Drink around 8 glasses of water daily. It does wonders to your skin and you can even add vegetables such as leafy greens, gourds (cucumber, ash gourd, bottle gourd, snake gourd, ridge gourd), tomatoes, etc, that have high water content. 

Managing stress
Stress increases cortisol levels that reduces the skin’s ability to hold moisture. For clearer skin, it is imperative to reduce your stress levels. There are several ways to maintain a calm mind, practise yogasana or meditation for about 10 – 15 min. You can do this preferably in the mornings before the start of the day.

Exercise regularly
Any form of exercise is good for overall health and moreover for your skin. Working out regularly helps in accelerating the cleansing process of your body. You might also notice that your skin glows post a workout session. Eat a handful of almonds as a post-workout snack as it is a rich source of protein and it also known to contribute to growth and maintenance of muscle mass. Other post workout snack options are banana smoothie, egg sandwich, muesli with milk, and so on.

Quit smoking
Smoking is bad for health in general, but it also accelerates the normal aging process of your skin causing premature wrinkles. It makes your skin look older. This may be caused due to changes in blood supply to your skin. A new pilot study by researchers at the University of California, Davis, found that the addition of almonds as a part of your beauty routine helps to reduce skin wrinkles. The author is a  nutrition and wellness consultant

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp