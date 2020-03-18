STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chargesheet against 28, including 2 babus

Among the accused, three are government officials against whom sanction has been accorded for prosecution.

Published: 18th March 2020 06:55 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths are ready with a 6,500 page chargesheet against 28 persons involved in the BBMP Transferable Development Rights (TDR) scam. Among the accused, three are government officials against whom sanction has been accorded for prosecution.

The ACB is investigating the Rs 27 crore scam.  In the scam, Bruhat Bengaluru Nagara Palike officials have been accused of helping private persons - whose sites and buildings were acquired for widening of TC Palya Main Road and Varanasi Road - by increasing the measurement of the property on document and causing loss to the BBMP and the state exchequer.

“The investigation is in the final stage and we are ready with a 6,500 page chargesheet, which will be submitted to the court soon,” a senior ACB official told The New Indian Express.

“The state government has sanctioned prosecution against three BBMP officials and 28 persons including them have been named accused in the chargesheet. There are other government officials against whom we have requested the government to sanction for prosecution. Once the government approves, chargesheet against them will be submitted,” an ACB official said.

