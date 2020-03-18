STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Comic relief

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 scare, comedian Sumukhi Suresh’s Pushpavalli season 2 comes with a hearty dose of laughter; she speaks to CE  about her foray into improv and upcoming projects

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

Sumukhi Suresh’s series Pushpavalli is nothing short of a big meet-up of Bengaluru’s comic fraternity. And she agrees. “I am just glad that the series looks more Bengaluru than the city itself,” she says, with her trademark giggle.

Created by Suresh, the second season of Pushpavalli sees her resuming the lead role, the brain behind ‘evil’ ideas and can go to any extent to woo her love interest, Nikhil. Things fell in place for Suresh, who right from the word go, knew she wanted to cast Naveen Richard to play the role of Pankaj. “Having worked previously, we shared a rapport. Which was the reason I was keen to work with him again,” she says.  

While Pankaj’s character was sorted, Suresh tells us about how she discovered Shraddha, who portrays the role of Vasu. “While looking for a cast for Season 1 of the series, I heard her on a radio channel where she was an RJ, hosting a morning show. Although I didn’t know her, I knew she was the one for the role,” says Suresh. While the show has a basic script, all the actors had the creative freedom to add their own flavour to it. “That is the advantage of working with comics. Nothing can replace the spontaneity. Sometimes comedy in a scene takes over so much that the director asks us to tone it down slightly,” says Suresh. 

Having done improv for almost eight years, Suresh is a sought-after name in the comic industry. But entering the world of improv was by accident. In 2013, when she was going through a personal crisis, she wanted to resume theatre practice to keep herself busy and came across an audition for an improv show. “I had no idea what improv was, so I assumed that the play’s name was improv. When I was asked to create my own line I thought the theatre troupe was laid-back. I did my own thing and got selected for the part,” says Suresh, who later realised the confusion. Now, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, all of Suresh’s shows have been cancelled. But the ‘proud workaholic’ as she calls herself is currently writing three other shows, hoping that things get back to normalcy soon.

