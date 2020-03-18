STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid creations

Ahalya in a supermarket aisle spreading a message against panic buying, Menaka and Shakuntala at an airport with face masks... This  city-based artist has been experimenting with paintings made by Raj

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

With fear of COVID-19 pandemic thick in the air, artist Rahul V Mathew knew he wanted to do his bit in spreading awareness about precautionary measures. After days of pondering, the 23-year-old came upon the perfect way to do so. The city-based artist decided to create a blend of paintings made by Raja Ravi Varma in the late 1800s, set against today’s context where talks of quarantine, sanitisation, social distancing and more are plenty. The result? Ahalya in an aisle of the supermarket, holding onto just two bottles of disinfectant in her basket. A caption reads: “You should prepare for the coronavirus – but don’t buy more than what you need”. 

Mathew began posting these designs on his Instagram three days ago and is already seeing rave reviews pour in. “My friends who are doctors call my works ‘smart communication’. It feels great to hear people say these things,” says the artist who hails from Kochi. The idea for these works came from a personal need to spread awareness about the virus, more so because Mathew had previously witnessed the impact of the Nipah virus in Kerala. “Now is the right time to communicate about precautions because if we are careful, we could break the chain of the coronavirus spread,” explains the graduate from Srishti College of Art, Design, and Technology.

So far, he has two prints out to do just this. The second features Varma’s painting of Menaka and Shakuntala, except here, the two join a crowd of travellers at an airport, donning face masks unlike the others present. Mathew’s intended message is clear: “All travelers should be aware of the virus, pay close attention to travel advisories and health guidance, steer clear of heavily impacted areas and exercise preventive measures.” 

This is not the first time Mathew has experimented with Varma’s paintings. These two new ones join a larger collective of artworks he worked on last year, which showed a young Krishna crying for fries outside McDonald’s, Menaka and Vishwamitra at a tailoring shop, to name a few. Giving the popularity of those works, Mathew knew reviving this series would be impactful in this scenario as well. And he was not wrong given that both the new works have more than 2,000 likes. This reaction has been heartwarming, more so because of the isolation work from home has caused to the artist. “You tend to reach saturation point after a while,” says Mathew, who is also a designer at an online food delivery platform. He adds, “I am yet to decide how many works to do for this but it’s nice to see people relate to my work. It just shows that though virtual, connection still exists.”

