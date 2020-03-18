For the love of dogs

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

Aditi Naik’s job is easily one that many would be envious of. “Basically, I feed, walk or spend time with someone’s dog while its owner is away,” says the full-time pet sitter, who recently launched her venture She By The Snout. Though having recently taken the plunge, the 25-year old has known for a while now that she would eventually want to do something related to pets. After she quit her job as a business development professional at The Registry of Sarees, Naik knew there was no time like now to pursue her dream. “There’s not a single-day when I feel like I don’t want to go to work today. The worst part, however, is having to leave behind my two dogs for this,” she adds with a laugh.

The idea of a full-time service like this one came to Naik in October last year. “While I enjoyed the work I was doing back then, I knew it was not something I wanted to pursue long term. At 25, it was time to figure out what I wanted to do instead,” she explains. Today, while pet sitting does not contribute towards the bulk of her income, it still does fetch her `20,000 a month. Other expenses are met through freelance writing, though both take up an equal amount of her time. “I pet sit for about 2-3 days a week now,” she says, explaining how the time frame could vary anywhere between 4-12 hours depending on the requirement of the pet’s family.

Naik charges them about `200 an hour, not including an additional charge depending on the medical or activity requirements of the dog. “I am based in Yelahanka and there have been times I have travelled to Silk Board for this. So sometimes, I add a distance fee as well,” she explains. With stringent precautionary measures in place for Covid-19, these days are proving to be a lull period for Naik, since pet parents are also spending more time indoors with their furry friends. “I’m still trying to figure out how much to charge people since I just started out. But if I were to pet sit six days a week, I could definitely make close to `50-60,000 a month through this,” she says.

For many, pet sitting might be a part-time job or a hobby they pursue for some easy pocket money. But not for Naik, who braced herself for comments by naysayers when she chose to pursue this as a full-time profession. “While friends have been happy for me, older adults have looked down upon this. Some have told me they thought I would do something more ‘intellectual’,” she shares. But as someone who eventually wants to be involved with animal welfare, Naik knew this would prove to be the right first step to take.

Interactions with different dogs and their parents have proved to be a great learning for her and the

profession also gives her a platform to spread a message close to her heart. “I want pet parents to be responsible. If you bring a life to your home, the love and care it receives needs to be well-justified,” she answers simply. The perks to her job are many but downsides exist too. “Every time I come home, my dogs sniff me for a good 15 minutes. I’m just so glad they don’t see me spend time with other dogs. It would break their heart!”