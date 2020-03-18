STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a first, police to detain drug offender for 1 yr

Police said he was living in the city since 2016 and sold cocaine, ganja, MDMA and other drugs in the Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts.

Published: 18th March 2020 06:52 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time in the state, the city police have detained a drug peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, 1988, which allows police to detain accused for up to a year.

Makuko Chukwuka Muolokwu alias Henry alias Miracle Chukwuk (37), who hails from Lagos city in Nigeria and was a resident of Lakshmaiah Garden in Kogilu Agrahara, is the person who has been booked under PIT NDPS Act.

“As he was a habitual offender, a proposal was submitted by the Central Crime Branch police to take him into preventive detention under the PIT NDPS Act. After the Police Commissioner ordered for his detention, the CCB police executed the order and remanded him in judicial custody. Under the Act, repeat drug peddlers can be jailed for one year. It is similar to the Goonda Act,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said.

Police said he was living in the city since 2016 and sold cocaine, ganja, MDMA and other drugs in the Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts. He has five cases against him in Banasawadi, Kothanur, Konanakunte and Avalahalli police stations. He was arrested earlier by the CCB police and Narcotics Control Bureau officials.

