STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

KSRTC suffers losses of Rs 5.30 crore

BMTC has also faced a `1.8 crore revenue loss and 17 per cent of the routes have been cancelled.

Published: 18th March 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

A bus driver wearing a mask waits at the Shivajinagar bus station

A bus driver wearing a mask waits at the Shivajinagar bus station on Tuesday. (Photo | Aakankshaa Melkot, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) are now experiencing a revenue loss of crores due to the coronavirus outbreak. KSRTC, as on Monday had faced a whopping loss of `3.9 crore. The loss has now increased to Rs 5.30 crore with an additional 468 routes cancelled. More routes are expected to be cancelled, says KSRTC spokesperson.

A total of 818 schedules have been cancelled by the KSRTC. Additionally, AWATAR reservation reduced to 5,500 seats per day as against 22,000-23,000 per day earlier. From Tuesday onwards, blankets and bedspreads have been removed from all KSRTC premium buses temporarily.

BMTC has also faced a `1.8 crore revenue loss and 17 per cent of the routes have been cancelled.On Saturday and Sunday alone, the corporation lost `1.60 lakh. “Even during such a crisis, we have to provide service to the public. As measures, we have reduced the frequency of buses,” says BMTC chairman Nandiesha Reddy.

Drivers have been provided with masks and sanitisers. “We are also cleaning the buses every three shifts in a day,” Reddy told The New Indian Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp