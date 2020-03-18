KSRTC suffers losses of Rs 5.30 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) are now experiencing a revenue loss of crores due to the coronavirus outbreak. KSRTC, as on Monday had faced a whopping loss of `3.9 crore. The loss has now increased to Rs 5.30 crore with an additional 468 routes cancelled. More routes are expected to be cancelled, says KSRTC spokesperson.

A total of 818 schedules have been cancelled by the KSRTC. Additionally, AWATAR reservation reduced to 5,500 seats per day as against 22,000-23,000 per day earlier. From Tuesday onwards, blankets and bedspreads have been removed from all KSRTC premium buses temporarily.

BMTC has also faced a `1.8 crore revenue loss and 17 per cent of the routes have been cancelled.On Saturday and Sunday alone, the corporation lost `1.60 lakh. “Even during such a crisis, we have to provide service to the public. As measures, we have reduced the frequency of buses,” says BMTC chairman Nandiesha Reddy.

Drivers have been provided with masks and sanitisers. “We are also cleaning the buses every three shifts in a day,” Reddy told The New Indian Express.