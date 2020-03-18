Man rapes domestic worker, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Devanahalli police have arrested a man after a 20-year-old woman from Tripura, who worked as a housekeeping staff in an apartment, alleged that she was raped.

The incident allegedly took place on Friday evening at the apartment, where the survivor worked and lived, Devanahalli police said. Around 5pm, the accused took her to a room in the apartment, tied her hands and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

“The woman knew the accused, Deekshith, as he frequently came to the apartment as his brother worked as a driver for one of the residents. She has also alleged that one of her male colleagues, despite knowing about the incident, helped the accused and not her. We have arrested Deekshith in connection with the incident and are investigating,” the Devanahalli police, who have registered a case, added.