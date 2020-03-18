STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No shortage of test kits, minister douses rumours

As of now, there is no need but the state is preparing for it, said a senior doctor.

Published: 18th March 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 06:54 AM

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the state health department is doing its best to contain the dreaded COVID-19 from spreading and reaching community transmission stage in Karnataka, there were several messages on social media claiming that there are not enough kits available, so testing of even symptomatic people has not been increased.

However, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar denied the rumours and said there was no shortage of testing kits as of now. The central government was providing kits through the National Institute of Virology (NIV) to all testing labs in the state, he said.In Karnataka, 11 cases have tested positive so far, and 2,572 people have enrolled for observation, with 943 samples being sent for testing till Tuesday.

Dr Ashok Munivenkatappa, scientist, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), who heads the National Institute of Virology lab at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD), Bengaluru, said, “The lab is testing 70 to 80 COVID-19 samples per day. We raise the projected indent for about 200-odd kits and receive them from the inventory team in Delhi, which supplies them to labs in the state. There is no shortage as such.”

Sources said Karnataka is gearing up for random testing, if the need arises. As of now, there is no need but the state is preparing for it, said a senior doctor. “The number of cases will rise and the government has to gear up to deal with it. Widespread testing, more isolation facilities, training of doctors, epidemiological studies, developing and applying antibody testing to know the magnitude of the spread and preparing communities — these are some of the steps that should be adopted in the current scenario. In such a case, the existing test kits in India might not be enough,” the doctor said.

Dr Anant Bhan, researcher, Bioetichs, Global Health and Policy, says, “We need to expand our testing strategy to allow us to keep a watch on the possibility of community spread. And allow clinicians to refer patients they feel might have the infection for testing, even if they don’t fall under current testing eligibility criteria.”

However, Dr Sudhakar said, “We follow ICMR guidelines and only when they suggest that we go for random sample testing, we will go ahead with it,” he said.

Random study results awaited
Interestingly, ICMR is awaiting study results of randomly collected samples of people suffering from acute respiratory infection such as pneumonia, but do not have a history of foreign travel or record of coming in contact with such travellers. The result of this will hold the key to the crucial question whether the virus is spreading through community transmission.

