STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Online fest in times of distancing

 Rohini Kejriwal is organising an online festival to help people express themselves and learn something interesting during these times of distress

Published: 18th March 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

With just three months in, 2020 has been off to a bumpy start. While January bought people out onto the streets as they protested The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, February and March had people retreating indoors as words like ‘quarantine’ and ‘social distancing’ floated around. These tough times prompted Rohini Kejriwal to hold a free-for-all online festival. The founder of The Alipore Post – a platform that curates poetry, art and music – felt this would be a good way to help people express themselves and connect with others.

“An online festival means more screen time but this is better than meaningless scrolling,” says Kejriwal, who chose March 21 to hold the festival, which is also World Poetry Day. So, how does an online festival work? From 9 am to 11 pm, different performers, artistes or creative individuals will go live on The Alipore Post’s Instagram page (@thealiporepost). Each gets about 15 minutes to hold discussions, answer viewers questions or create engaging art. “Some of the talks will be on Kashmiri poets, self-care in times of coronavirus, sustainability and climate change and the anxiety it causes,” says Kejriwal, who has finalised 30 people for the lineup.

This includes actor Dhruv Sehgal, who will be hosting a Q&A session, and a poetry reading one by poet Tishani Doshi and American artist Nigel Van Wieck as well. The sessions go beyond poetry, including bits on food, music, legal advice for creatives and even typewriter ASMR. “One could learn how to make their own mango pickle, coffee brew or pancakes. Or if they like, they could enjoy the sensory experience of a typewriter as a poem comes to life or maybe watch a DJ set with vinyl records,” says Kejriwal.

Besides breaking geographical boundaries, the online festival is breaking age barriers too. Jayshree Poddar (63), a design director of a textile weaving company, plans to show viewers her studio and the artworks she has. “I’m considering a three-minute demo of slash canvas, where I cut into a canvas to reveal something from behind it,” she says.  Busker Rahul Kondi and Rucha Dhayarkar, who are considering making a clay character on screen, echo the same thought. “This is a good platform to experiment with in times when we can’t step out. The connection aspect remains since we get a window into a creative’s life,” says Dhayarkar. Given the format of this festival, Kejriwal is expecting network glitches, but the excitement is high. She says, “This is a way of bringing about hope or helping people stay in good spirits.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp