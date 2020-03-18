Quarantine tales: Baking, gaming, films and more

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

While Covid-19 pandemic has brought the city to a standstill, several who’s who of the city are utilising the time to keep themselves busy indoors in a more creative way. Speaking to CE, director Pavan Kumar says though it is deeply saddening about what is going on in the world, it is a time to be the kind of ‘introvert’ he is. Currently, he is catching up on some movies – the last one being Train to Busan – and bonding with his daughter.

Vinesh Johny

He adds that the movie is quite relatable in the present scenario. It revolves around people turning into zombies, which primarily started after water got chemically contaminated. “Also, I am currently teaching my daughter how to play video games. Though my wife, Sowmya, does not approve of it, I believe video games improve your IQ,” says Kumar. When the director takes break from his household chores, he also prefers writing for his upcoming projects.

On the other hand, Vinesh Johny, one of the co-founders and the executive pastry chef at Lavonne Academy of Baking Science & Pastry Arts, says following government orders, his pastry school has been shut since Saturday and the bakery has been closed since Tuesday. Agreeing that it is a dull period for him too, he says taking safety measures is advisable at this point of time. ‘The virus is highly contagious. You can easily break the chain of contracting and spreading the virus by socially distancing yourself. This is the need of the hour,” says Johny.

Utilising this time, the leading pastry chef has been keeping himself busy by creating and experimenting with new desserts, which otherwise would have been difficult for him. Apart from this, he is catching up on a lot of documentaries too. “Recently I watched the 2011 sci-fi movie, Contagion, which is also based on similar situations. I am also lot into detective movies so I am going to keep browsing through to binge-watch,” he adds. Athlete Reeth Abraham says running a sports organisation is usually about meeting people and having discussions, but now it is mostly work from home. “This phase has surely made us retrospect about things. And the best part is the traffic and pollution has come down drastically, says Abraham, adding that it feels like old Bengaluru after ages.