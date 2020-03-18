Sanitisers fly off shelves, rubbing alcohol sales up

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To meet the rising demand for sanitisers, pharmacies in the city are selling Isopropyl alcohol instead, which is commonly called rubbing alcohol.Some pharmacies claimed to have sold over 50 bottles a day. When TNIE did a check on sanitiser stocks in the market, it found pharmacies selling Isopropyl solution.

“This is the original sanitiser. Brands that customers demand have the same solution in them. Druggists and suppliers are supplying Isopropyl alcohol to meet the rising demand, and it is absolutely safe,” said a pharmacist from Malleswaram.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told TNIE, “The solution can be used as a sanitiser, but not instead of it. Since there is a shortage, this can be used for its high alcohol content.”

Dr Manohar Nageshappa, Consultant Physician, Manipal Hospital, said the solution can substitute a sanitiser. But it is always advisable to wash hands with soap and water. Any sanitiser or solution which has over 60- 70% alcohol can be used to clean hands, added Dr Ravindra M Mehta, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Interventional Pulmonology, Apollo Specialty Hospital.

Health department officials said they have discussed details of Isopropyl alcohol with medical professionals. They also requested citizens to report pharmacies where sanitisers are not available. Such shops will be raided with the help of police, as sanitiser has been declared an essential commodity, they said.