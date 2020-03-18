Say ‘hi’ to your feathered friends

By Express News Service

Currently working with WWF-India, Kaustubh Srikanth is a wildlife biologist with experience in leading nature trails and workshops. His book, Birds in Your Backyard and Beyond, is an attempt for him to spread awareness about bird species that can be spotted in daily life.

What was your purpose behind writing this book?

We at WWF India and the Environment education team had a vision to engage with the children of the country because there is nothing that is actually done for them. We felt that there needs to be something in terms of a hardcopy book or activity book for children to connect with nature. So I came up with the content for this book about birds and had Arthy Muthanna Singh and Mamta Nainy help us tone down the language into a module that can be understood by children.

Could you share some interesting facts from the book?

Owls sitting together and cuddling is actually called parliament. Similarly, crows are called murder. Birds’ beaks are strong and made up of keratin, which is also in our fingernails.

What birds can one spot in their backyard?

The black-rumped flameback, also known as the lesser golden-backed woodpecker, and Oriental magpie robin can be spotted. There is white-throated kingfisher, which is beautiful and makes an interesting sound. So, the reason why we wanted to write about these birds is to understand them through their sounds and beaks. It also gives us understanding of a bird’s behaviour, breeding mythology, and habitat. This also helps a child become a conservationist. They can take small steps into the world of bird watching and form nature clubs.

Dwindling number of sparrows is a worrying concern. Is there any mention of this species in your book?

We haven’t written much about sparrows specifically in the book, but we have mentioned bringing back birds that are showing different kinds of threats – destruction of habitat, global warming, climate change, etc. All of these are particular threats to some birds. There was a recent study on the status of Indian birds,

that mentioned that the population of sparrows is stable, and there is not much decline of the species. However, there is a slight decline of six per cent around cities.

How many days did it take to complete the book?

This book has taken us about a year-and-half to two years.

Is this the first time that you co-authored a book? How was the experience working with two other authors?

Yes. It was really comfortable, easy, and nice working with Singh and Nainy. It was a great learning experience of how one can express a way of life for a child. It was quite interesting.

What are your future writing plans?

I want to work with WWF and the environment education team to educate children, help them become conservationists, and create clubs. I think I just want to do that for sometime and probably if I have a good opportunity, I would be interested in writing another version of this book. – As told to Nishi Trivedi