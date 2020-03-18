STPs may not meet July deadline without imported equipment

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The coronavirus has now cast its shadow on three major sewage treatment plants (STP) of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), which are racing towards a July 2020 deadline. When completed, the STPs can treat an additional 450 million litres of sewage water per day.

The STPs are coming up at Vrishabhavati Valley, Hebbal and K&C (Koramangala and Challaghatta) Valley.

The equipment required for putting in place the STPs are imported. The coronavirus spread in European countries and restrictions imposed on air travel have ensured that a visit there by BWSSB officials is not possible, BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath told The New Indian Express.

“In case of any such major project, top officials of the Water Board are sent to personally inspect and test all the equipment before purchase. BWSSB is now contemplating securing a double warranty from the manufacturer before despatching the product to us,” Girinath said. “We are very keen on meeting the deadline fixed by the government. So we are forced to resort to this step,” he added. Testing of the equipment would be done by the contractor locally, Girinath added.

E Nithyananda Kumar, chief engineer, Waste Water Management, BWSSB, said that at present 732 MLD of sewage water is being treated in the city. “When these plants are completed, a total of 1182 MLD of sewage can be treated,” he said.

Meanwhile, an official source told TNIE that because of the coronavirus fear, nearly 300 workers and even BWSSB officials were wary of carrying out work relating to STPs. “There is a possibility that the Water Board could seek permission from the government to delay the project by one or two months, but a final decision will be taken early next week,” added.