STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

STPs may not meet July deadline without imported equipment

Meanwhile, an official source told TNIE that because of the coronavirus fear, nearly 300 workers and even BWSSB officials were wary of carrying out work relating to STPs.

Published: 18th March 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

A view of BWSSB sewage plant

A view of BWSSB sewage plant. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The coronavirus has now cast its shadow on three major sewage treatment plants (STP) of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), which are racing towards a July 2020 deadline. When completed, the STPs can treat an additional 450 million litres of sewage water per day.  
The STPs are coming up at Vrishabhavati Valley, Hebbal and K&C (Koramangala and Challaghatta) Valley.  

The equipment required for putting in place the STPs are imported. The coronavirus spread in European countries and restrictions imposed on air travel have ensured that a visit there by BWSSB officials is not possible, BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath told The New Indian Express.

“In case of any such major project, top officials of the Water Board are sent to personally inspect and test all the equipment before purchase. BWSSB is now contemplating securing a double warranty from the manufacturer before despatching the product to us,” Girinath said. “We are very keen on meeting the deadline fixed by the government. So we are forced to resort to this step,” he added. Testing of the equipment would be done by the contractor locally, Girinath added.

E Nithyananda Kumar, chief engineer, Waste Water Management, BWSSB, said that at present 732 MLD of sewage water is being treated in the city. “When these plants are completed, a total of 1182 MLD of sewage can be treated,” he said.

Meanwhile, an official source told TNIE that because of the coronavirus fear, nearly 300 workers and even BWSSB officials were wary of carrying out work relating to STPs. “There is a possibility that the Water Board could seek permission from the government to delay the project by one or two months, but a final decision will be taken early next week,” added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp