SWR well equipped to handle COVID-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The South Western Railway Zone has geared itself up fully to handle any coronavirus-related emergency. Seven quarantine wards with 216 beds have been earmarked in Hubballi, Bengaluru and Mysuru Railway Divisions.

Separate clinics for patients with cough and fever have been set up at the Central Hospital in Hubballi and Railway Hospitals in Mysuru and Bengaluru, said an official release. Medical help is being extended to passengers, who complain of sickness, at railway stations.

A total of 600 posters, both in Kannada and English, have been put up and handouts and educative material on dos and dont’s are being given out at all railway stations in Karantaka. Audio clips on preventive measures are being played on the public address systems and video clips issued by the Health and Welfare Department too are being beamed on TVs.

Social media messages on prevention of the virus are being issued through #cautionyespanickno.SWR has setup Special Medical Help Desks to disseminate information on the virus at Hubballi, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Vasco da Gama, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Gadag, Ballari, Hosapete, Alnavar and Bagalkot stations. They are managed by the paramedical staff with the help of Scouts and Guides.

The Rail Wheel Factory at Yelahanka has also set up a four-bed quarantine facility on its premises. Front-line employees in high-contact areas like booking offices, enquiry counters and travelling ticket examiners have been instructed to use masks. Ticket checking staff have been advised to direct suspect cases to the nearest hospital or call the all-India 24x7 helpline number 011-23978046 set up by the central government.