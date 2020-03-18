STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Travel traffic dips, KIA stalls run dry

While the arrival and departure lounges are not exactly empty, there is a dip in traffic, especially international passengers, translating into a drastic dip in sales.

The otherwise busy KIA wears a deserted look on Tuesday as security personnel don masks as they patrol the airport

The otherwise busy KIA wears a deserted look on Tuesday as security personnel don masks as they patrol the airport | Vinod Kumar T

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With travel bans and social distancing taking effect, the number of travellers is slowly declining at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), and it is the eateries and other stalls which are taking the hardest hit.

Mohammad Khalid, manager at Ekam Home Fragrance, said, “Sales in our store have dropped to 70% over the past 15 days. Every month, we would make sales of Rs 4 lakh, but we’ve made just about Rs 1.5 lakh. Especially after the COVID-19 death in Karnataka, the crowd at the airport has reduced and there are no people at our stores.”

Nigam K, manager at Johnnie Walker, pointed out that in the past seven days, the staff has had little work. “Earlier, we would be on our toes, as customers would keep walking in to buy alcohol, but now we’re just sitting and waiting. There has been a 50% drop in sales, especially after the number of positive cases began to rise.”

City folk driving up to the airport for a fun day out has also dropped. Sibin, a sales executive at Disney Toy World, said, “We used to touch Rs 90,000 in sales per day, but now it’s only Rs 20,000 per day.”
An Ola airport executive said, “I used to easily make 50 bookings per day in my shift from 2pm-10pm, but I make very few bookings. My estimate is Ola is losing about Rs 1 lakh per day in airport bookings.”
A Bangalore International Airport Limited spokesperson said, “International traffic has dropped to almost 30%-35% of the usual number. This is likely to go down further, once international travel restrictions come into effect.”

