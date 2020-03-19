2 PWD engineers used political influence, transfer them: Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kalaburagi bench of the Karnataka High Court has directed the state government not to post two engineers of the public works department as superintendent engineers as they were found to have brought in political pressure to obtain those posts and remain there.

In the judgment delivered recently, a Division Bench comprising Justice G Narendar and Justice M Nagaprasanna ordered the state government not to post either of the two officers, Prem Singh, the petitioner, and Prakash B Srihari, the second respondent, to the post of superintendent engineer, PWD Circle, Kalaburagi.

The Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal had on December 20, 2019, dismissed Singh’s application questioning his transfer on November 8, 2019, from the post of superintendent engineer. Hence, he approached the High Court.

Allowing the petition filed by Prem Singh in part, the bench said that in terms of the law laid down by the Supreme Court and Clause 12 of the guidelines of transfer which hold statutory force, neither Singh nor Srihari ought to be posted to the PWD Circle, Kalaburagi, as superintendent engineers, as they had used political pressure to be posted to that place and then to remain there.

The bench noted that transfer cannot be claimed as a matter of right and that using political pressure for such purposes is prohibited. “Such persons who would bring political pressure should not be posted to those posts,” the bench said.

Srihari had completed minimum tenure and has been in the same place for more than three years and two months. Singh, who had just stepped into the post also used political pressure to continue in the same post.

Letters of recommendation

Four letters dated November 8, 2019, the date on which Srihari was transferred to the water resources department, were written by various elected representatives to officials, ministers, and also the chief minister. Minister for animal husbandry Prabhu B Chavan wrote to the Chief Minister asking him to allow Singh to continue at his post in Kalaburagi, as Singh was known to him and that his service was essential in Kalaburagi circle. Kalaburagi Rural MLA Basavaraj B Mattimud and Kalaburagi Dakshina MLA Dattatreya C Patil Revoor wrote letters to deputy CM Govind Karjol and secretary to the PWD.