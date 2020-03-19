Blood banks face shortage

BENGALURU: Blood banks in the city are facing a shortage of blood as many IT offices have closed down and many blood camps have been cancelled due to this. Dr Latha Jagannathan, Medical Director and Managing Trustee at Rotary TTK Blood Bank, said, “People should come forward and donate blood. It is necessary for haemophilia patients.”
