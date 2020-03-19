Botox: A lift for chronic migraine sufferers

Dr Tushar B Munnoli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Migraine is the third most prevalent and seventh leading cause of disability worldwide. People who are not familiar with it, often get confused between headaches and migraines.

Migraines are more severe and intense, accompanied by nausea and vomiting. If you experience symptoms of a migraine for over 15 days a month for more than three months, you suffer from chronic migraine. Despite existing treatment modalities, some don’t respond well and continue to experience a diminished quality of life; after all, migraines can be extremely painful and debilitating. If other treatment options haven’t worked for you, it might be time to try Botox, which is otherwise best-known for smoothing wrinkles.

Medical evidence shows that Botox can provide significant benefits to patients with chronic migraine, helping to reduce the frequency and severity of migraine attacks and improve quality of life. In 2010, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of bonabotulinum toxin. A commonly known as Botox for treatment of chronic migraines. Various theories have been put forward on how Botox works to relieve migraine. It relaxes muscles around the head and thereby reduce blood pressure within the brain. Also, it might reduce, interrupt or even prevent the nerves’ ability to send pain signals.

Botox injections are not administered on everyone suffering from migraine. It is prescribed only to the patients who are above 18 years, diagnosed with chronic migraine and have not responded to at least three drug-based treatments intended to prevent migraines. Botox is not approved for other types of headaches like tension, cluster or medication overuse headaches.

Botox is injected by a trained doctor, with an extremely thin needle, in the muscles around the head and neck. Sometimes, numbing cream can be applied to those who are sensitive. Generally, each session lasts between 10 and 15 minutes and to maintain the effect, patients need follow-up Botox injections every 12 weeks.There are no restrictions for patients undergoing Botox treatment and can resume their normal activities.

Patients should remember that:

From the time of injection to symptomatic benefit is between 3 and 14 days

Duration of benefit is 12–16 weeks

Maximum effect may take several treatments



After taking the injections, patients may experience mild side effects such as swelling, bruising, and some pain. There are rare instances when patients experience nausea, temporary headache, and other flu-like symptoms or any serious complications.



The author is consultant pain physician, Alleviate Pain and Spine Clinic