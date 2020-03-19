Call of the hills

Monika Manchanda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I love Karnataka and the variety of small getaway options it has. From coffee to beaches, from hills to temples, from ruins to cities. We indeed have a vast culture and landscape to boost. But if I have to pick one of my favourite places in Karnataka to just chill, a place where I can go back to any number of times,a place that I turn to when wanting to get away from the chaotic city life – it has to be Sakleshpur.

The place has gorgeous vast meadows, gently undulating hills, the smell of coffee in the air and is just a four-hour drive from Bengaluru. It is where I dream of taking a cottage and retiring, though that seems very far away as of now.

It also helps that Sakleshpur has some gorgeous properties and warm homestays to choose from. Whether it is the chirpy Shunti at Mugilu, the do-nothing easiness at Linger or the old world charm at SinnaDorai, Sakleshpur keeps calling me back often. When it does, who am I to say no, I happily oblige to get my sanity back, along with my quota of fresh air and zero-honking days. And oh! The breakfast pitstop at Shark Foodcourt near Neelmangala is just an added advantage.

The author is a food consultant and writer, baker, and culinary trainer