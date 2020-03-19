STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CCB cops foil gang’s bid to rob financier

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police said they foiled the attempt of a rowdy-sheeter and two of his associates to rob a financier.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police said they foiled the attempt of a rowdy-sheeter and two of his associates to rob a financier.Shivaraj alias Kulla Shivaraj (33), a resident of Muddinapalya, his associates Rafi (31) of Prakashnagar and Shivashankar (30) of JC Nagar in Kurubarahalli have been arrested.Police said, “We received a credible information that the trio was waiting near a park at Bharatnagar of BEL 2nd Stage in Byadarahalli police station limits on Tuesday night to rob the financier.”They were arrested and lethal weapons seized from them, a police officer said.

“When interrogated, it was revealed that they were waiting to attack a man named Sudhindra, a financier who had filed a complaint against Shivaraj at the Kumbalgod police station. Shivaraj is involved in 12 cases including murders and is a listed as a history sheeter at the Byadarahalli police station. Rafi is also a rowdy sheeter in Basaveshwara Nagar station and has 10 cases including murder and attempts to murder,” the police officer added.

Deceased Slum Bharath’s associates held
In separate operation, the CCB police arrested four associates of slain rowdy Slum Bharath on charges of plotting a robbery.They were arrested while they were waiting near Kempegowda playground in Kurubarahalli to attack a man who had employed three of the accused earlier. “Three were working for a man named Shekhar Gowda. As he had fired them from their jobs, they were waiting to attack and rob him,” police said.

