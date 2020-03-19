Conmen who cheated property owners held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old man, who allegedly cheated people by creating fake documents for properties owned by them and selling them off, has been arrested by the Basaveshwara Nagar police.Vinay Kumar alias Stamp Vini, a resident of Kempegowda Layout in Laggere, is the arrested person. Five others including a woman have been also arrested.

Police said the case is related to a complaint filed in March 2019. Roopalakshmi, who lives in USA, was the owner of a residential site in Karnataka Layout in Kurubarahalli. She learned that a site she owned was fraudulently sold to another person without her knowledge only when a bank manager contacted her for confirmation. Her brother-in-law had lodged a complaint on her behalf.

“After thorough investigation, it was found that Vinay was the mastermind behind the case. He used to gather information of property owners. If they were dead or living in foreign countries, he created fake documents and sold the property to others. Even in this case, he had learned that the owner was in the US and hatched a plot to sell off the land. He got one of the accused, Shivamma, to pretend to be Roopalakshmi at the sub-registrar’s office and sold the land to another accused, Raj Chandrashekhar. The gang finally sold the land to a man named Basavaraj Yaragal, who was not aware of the fraud, and shared the money equally between them,” the police said.

Vinay allegedly used the rubber stamp of officials of revenue department to create fake documents. When the police searched his house, 71 fake seals, numbering machines, stamp papers, blank death certificates and other documents were seized.

The accused had to drop some of their plans when things did not go their way.They had created fake documents for nine plots in Dharitri Layout in Lakshmipura village near NICE Road. When they could not submit some documents demanded by the sub-registrar’s office, they dropped the plan. Similarly, Vinay had identified another site in MEI Layout near Bagalagunte, thinking that the owner of the land had died. After creating all fake documents, he came to know that the owner was alive and shelved the plan,” the police added.