STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Conmen who cheated property owners held

The accused had to drop some of their plans when things did not go their way.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Vinay Kumar, alias Stamp Vini, allegedly created fake documents to fraudulently sell property of people who lived abroad | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old man, who allegedly cheated people by creating fake documents for properties owned by them and selling them off, has been arrested by the Basaveshwara Nagar police.Vinay Kumar alias Stamp Vini, a resident of Kempegowda Layout in Laggere, is the arrested person. Five others including a woman have been also arrested.

Police said the case is related to a complaint filed in March 2019. Roopalakshmi, who lives in USA, was the owner of a residential site in Karnataka Layout in Kurubarahalli. She learned that a site she owned was fraudulently sold to another person without her knowledge only when a bank manager contacted her for confirmation. Her brother-in-law had lodged a complaint on her behalf.

“After thorough investigation, it was found that Vinay was the mastermind behind the case. He used to gather information of property owners. If they were dead or living in foreign countries, he created fake documents and sold the property to others. Even in this case, he had learned that the owner was in the US and hatched a plot to sell off the land. He got one of the accused, Shivamma, to pretend to be Roopalakshmi at the sub-registrar’s office and sold the land to another accused, Raj Chandrashekhar. The gang finally sold the land to a man named Basavaraj Yaragal, who was not aware of the fraud, and shared the money equally between them,” the police said.

Vinay allegedly used the rubber stamp of officials of revenue department to create fake documents. When the police searched his house, 71 fake seals, numbering machines, stamp papers, blank death certificates and other documents were seized.

The accused had to drop some of their plans when things did not go their way.They had created fake documents for nine plots in Dharitri Layout in Lakshmipura village near NICE Road. When they could not submit some documents demanded by the sub-registrar’s office, they dropped the plan. Similarly, Vinay had identified another site in MEI Layout near Bagalagunte, thinking that the owner of the land had died. After creating all fake documents, he came to know that the owner was alive and shelved the plan,” the police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp