Doctors worried as COVID posive patient visited Victoria Hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the patients who tested positive has spent more than three hours in Victoria Hospital and has left several doctors worried. The 25-year-old patient who returned from UK is said to be a relative of one the senior doctors from the Nephrourology unit.

“She went around the hospital with the doctor and also some of the PG students last Sunday. After this, the doctor has also held several meetings and conferences. We are worried about this,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

Meanwhile, a Post Graduate doctor of Victoria Hospital has been quarantined at home, as he was friends with one of the COVID-19 positive patients. He spent time with her and also took her to the hospital for testing. He later developed fever and his sample has been taken.

“We are waiting for the results of the PG student and have also instructed those who have interacted with the PG doctor to self quarantine themselves,” another doctor on condition of anonymity said.