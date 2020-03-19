STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Fibre bollards return to curb bus lane trespassing

In November, several metal bollards along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch were getting damaged or uprooted during the trail run after which BBMP decided to remove them.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Fibre-reinforced bollards put up on the Silk Board-HSR Layout stretch

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bollards are back on the Bus Priority Lane (BPL) and this time it is the fibre reinforced bollards (FRB) which are installed in order to reduce the risk of accident and ensure proper enforcement.

In November, several metal bollards along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch were getting damaged or uprooted during the trail run after which BBMP decided to remove them. But after the removal, the BPL was fading away as people started entering and the absence of marshals and traffic police added to the problem.

On Wednesday, a few commuters witnessed the BBMP installing bollards between the Silk Board and HSR Layout stretch. Speaking to TNIE, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said, “We are marking lines for the BPL again. We have started installing the FRBs, which will reduce the risk of accidents and will deter people riding other vehicles from entering the lane. We will be installing 40,000 bollards across the 20-km stretch.”

Citizens stated that this was a long-awaited move as there was no enforcement and the lane was being used by other vehicles. “I haven’t seen the bollards yet, but if they are being installed, it is a very good move,” said Mohan K G, a resident of Bellandur.

Srinivas Allavali, co-founder of Citizens for Bengaluru said, “We were waiting for the FRB for a long time and glad that it is finally installed.”

“We now request the BMTC and BTP to install cameras on buses to monitor violations. Now, people should follow rules and not enter the lane. OLA and Uber should took ask their their drivers  not to enter the lane. The government has identified 12 BPL, but the success of ORR is the key to others,” Allavali added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp