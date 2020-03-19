Fibre bollards return to curb bus lane trespassing

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bollards are back on the Bus Priority Lane (BPL) and this time it is the fibre reinforced bollards (FRB) which are installed in order to reduce the risk of accident and ensure proper enforcement.

In November, several metal bollards along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch were getting damaged or uprooted during the trail run after which BBMP decided to remove them. But after the removal, the BPL was fading away as people started entering and the absence of marshals and traffic police added to the problem.

On Wednesday, a few commuters witnessed the BBMP installing bollards between the Silk Board and HSR Layout stretch. Speaking to TNIE, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said, “We are marking lines for the BPL again. We have started installing the FRBs, which will reduce the risk of accidents and will deter people riding other vehicles from entering the lane. We will be installing 40,000 bollards across the 20-km stretch.”

Citizens stated that this was a long-awaited move as there was no enforcement and the lane was being used by other vehicles. “I haven’t seen the bollards yet, but if they are being installed, it is a very good move,” said Mohan K G, a resident of Bellandur.

Srinivas Allavali, co-founder of Citizens for Bengaluru said, “We were waiting for the FRB for a long time and glad that it is finally installed.”

“We now request the BMTC and BTP to install cameras on buses to monitor violations. Now, people should follow rules and not enter the lane. OLA and Uber should took ask their their drivers not to enter the lane. The government has identified 12 BPL, but the success of ORR is the key to others,” Allavali added.