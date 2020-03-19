STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Find practical solutions for smooth ambulance movement: HC

Traffic is a major problem for ambulances which often get stuck on roads either due to traffic or due to blocking of roads for VIP vehicles, endangering patients’ lives.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:57 AM

Ambulances often get stuck in traffic, endangering patients’ lives | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued notices to various government agencies and the state police asking the state government to come up with practical solutions to ensure smooth movement of ambulances in Bengaluru, particularly during peak traffic hours.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued notices to the chief secretary, director and inspector general of police, the secretaries of health and family welfare and transport departments while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by Bharat Punarutthana Trust.

The PIL sought directions to the state government to set up an adequately staffed ambulance control room headed by a senior traffic police officer to ensure immediate traffic clearance for ambulances between 8am and 10pm from Monday to Saturday.

Petitioners also asked the court to direct the state government to issue orders to ambulance owners to install GPS units for location-sharing with the proposed ambulance control room for traffic clearance.
The golden hour
The petition emphasised that the first 60 minutes following injury or trauma - called the golden hour - is crucial to saving lives. However, traffic jams, political rallies, celebrity events, festival crowds, exhibitions and most of all, the lack of a dedicated control room to guide and monitor the movement of ambulances risks lives, with many people succumbing to illness or injury before they could be taken to hospital within the golden hour for treatment.

Quoting a study by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), the PIL said that nearly one-third of patients die en route to hospital. It said National Crime Records Bureau data show the number of fatalities due to road accidents is approximately 4.5 times the number of deaths due to murders.

Traffic experts say travel speed is 15km per hour during peak hours. Despite the existence of the Emergency Management and Research Institute, which alerts the police control room during emergencies, it cannot handle the pressure due to heavy traffic, the petitioners said.

