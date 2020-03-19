How do you cope with stress?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The life of an entrepreneur is incredibly hectic. Lots of unknowns, ups and downs, and tough decisions to be made all day long. For me, it’s important to bookend my day with activities that help me stay grounded. I start my day, often before the sun’s up, listening to Buddhist chants then it’s off to the gym. Gym time and practising meditation helps clear my mind and let it all go. At the end of the day, it’s about spending quality time with my family. Dinner time means uninterrupted, tech-free time where we can all unwind from our day. As a leader, I also firmly believe in bringing a sense of harmony to the workplace. We have a ‘Zen room’ which is a quiet and tranquil space that provides employees with an enclosed area to regroup, refocus, and take a break. Even if that means a 15-minute catnap. It’s also a space that’s meant to help everyone break free from traditional ways of thinking and foster creative and big thinking.

- Asheesh Mehra, CEO and Co-Founder, AntWorksv

Today, the demons in human life is stress. I think it is a big problem and we should give it more concern. This is not as easy as it may sound. The major reasons for this stress can be financial issues, physical health problems, mental clarity, afraid of failure, procrastination and many more. For reducing or preventing stress one needs to identify it and analyse it physically and emotionally. The world today seems more stressed, worried sadder than ever before and this can give rise to anxiety, nervousness, unconfident, less sleep, depression and many other mental problems. I have realised that people have more attachment in the workplace, organisational structures, personal responsibilities, and ways of accomplishing work. When these are disturbed, they may feel quite removed and not involved, a transition period occurs and this can even affect their mental health. Another major problem is isolation, people even isolate themselves when they feel stressed.

-Shaad Rahman, CEO, Phixman

Start-ups have a more fluid work culture, however, stress is a given in any start-up professional’s life. I believe that one must be passionate about their work, enjoy what they do to avoid feeling stressful at work. At the end of a challenging day I find it very rewarding to read student testimonials on how our online tutorial platform is making learning a fun experience for them. I also find it invigorating to have brainstorming sessions with my team members in the midst of a hectic, working day. Last but not the least, I believe in the mantra ‘work hard, party harder’ and consciously take breaks to avoid fatigue and stress.

- Vamsi Krishna,CEO and co-founder, Vedantu