STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

How do you cope with stress?

The major reasons for this stress can be financial issues, physical health problems, mental clarity, afraid of failure, procrastination and many more.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The life of an entrepreneur is incredibly hectic. Lots of unknowns, ups and downs, and tough decisions to be made all day long. For me, it’s important to bookend my day with activities that help me stay grounded. I start my day, often before the sun’s up, listening to Buddhist chants then it’s off to the gym. Gym time and practising meditation helps clear my mind and let it all go. At the end of the day, it’s about spending quality time with my family. Dinner time means uninterrupted, tech-free time where we can all unwind from our day.   As a leader, I also firmly believe in bringing a sense of harmony to the workplace. We have a ‘Zen room’ which is a quiet and tranquil space that provides employees with an enclosed area to regroup, refocus, and take a break. Even if that means a 15-minute catnap. It’s also a space that’s meant to help everyone break free from traditional ways of thinking and foster creative and big thinking.

- Asheesh Mehra, CEO and Co-Founder, AntWorksv

Today, the demons in human life is stress. I think it is a big problem and we should give it more concern. This is not as easy as it may sound. The major reasons for this stress can be financial issues, physical health problems, mental clarity, afraid of failure, procrastination and many more. For reducing or preventing stress one needs to identify it and analyse it physically and emotionally.  The world today seems more stressed, worried sadder than ever before and this can give rise to anxiety, nervousness, unconfident, less sleep, depression and many other mental problems. I have realised that people have more attachment in the workplace, organisational structures, personal responsibilities, and ways of accomplishing work. When these are disturbed, they may feel quite removed and not involved, a transition period occurs and this can even affect their mental health. Another major problem is isolation, people even isolate themselves when they feel stressed.

-Shaad Rahman, CEO, Phixman

Start-ups have a more fluid work culture, however, stress is a given in any start-up professional’s life. I believe that one must be passionate about their work, enjoy what they do to avoid feeling stressful at work. At the end of a challenging day I find it very rewarding to read student testimonials on how our online tutorial platform is making learning a fun experience for them. I also find it invigorating to have brainstorming sessions with my team members in the midst of a hectic, working day. Last but not the least, I believe in the mantra ‘work hard, party harder’ and consciously take breaks to avoid fatigue and stress.  

- Vamsi Krishna,CEO and co-founder, Vedantu

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp