Life in the time of Covid-19 for people with OCD

Dr Sahana S By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Today, if we turn on the television or even if we just turn on the internet on our devices, we are bombarded with news regarding the corona virus and an increase in the number of people affected by it. Even for people who are not affected by any psychiatric illness, the predominant emotion is going to be anxiety and even worse for some – panic. This is only a natural reaction to the current situation, with all the sanitizers and cleaning apparels going missing from the stores. Some people are even making fun of one another saying, “When did you develop OCD? And why are you washing your hands so many times?” But there is a thin line between people washing their hands as a precaution and for people who wash their hands ritualistically in response to their obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

While the entire world is afraid of being contaminated by the coronavirus, the probability of anxiety peaking for people with OCD is high. The current scenario and with everyone talking about sanitising his/her hands every time he/she touches something will naturally push people to a state of being hyper vigilant. This is because everyone is extra-cautious of who they are standing next to, if they are coughing or not, what they touched and didn’t touch on their face and so on.

There is a tendency to become extra vigilant about their bodily sensations. For eg, shortness of breath is one of the symptoms of the COVID-19. When anxiety increases, one of the symptoms is shortness of breath, which might further exacerbate their fear of having probably developed the illness. People who are suffering from OCD on the other hand, due to their anxiety are already hyper-vigilant. Hence, there is a tendency for that anxiety to worsen.

With WHO making a suggestion of washing hands for 20 seconds, people with OCD might not be convinced that they washed their hands properly. Hence, their thoughts might be telling them “Just one more time” or “Just a little longer”. Thus, increasing both the number of times they wash their hands and also the duration of washing their hands. Another possible tendency for them due to their “need to know” (a possible intrusive thought), would be to constantly update themselves with news regarding the COVID-19. This would only further add on to their anxiety. Self-imposed isolation could also be something that they might be doing to themselves. Since they do not have control over other people washing their hands or maintaining hygiene, their fear might push them to being house bound. People should consult a professional to talk about anxiety-related illnesses. And to all others, stay safe.

The author is a psychologist and outreach associate, Mpower - The Centre, Bengaluru