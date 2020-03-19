STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police solve man’s murder in a week, arrest two

Ramamurthy Nagar police cracked a murder case a week after it occurred in Kalkere and arrested two men.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:57 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ramamurthy Nagar police cracked a murder case a week after it occurred in Kalkere and arrested two men.Investigation revealed that a fight between a driver and the proprietor of a logistics firm over settling of salary dues ended in the murder of the former.Police arrested Tori Krishna (43), who hails from Chikkaballapura, and Maya Krishna (41), a resident of Halasur, on Tuesday. Tori Krishna was running a logistics firm at which the deceased, Srinivas, worked as a driver.

Police said that Srinivas was found murdered in a shed rented by the firm in Madappa Layout in Kalkere, in the morning on March 11. Srinivas lived in the shed.Based on the complaint filed by his brother, investigation was launched and it was found that Srinivas had a dispute with his employer Tori Krishna.
“When Tori Krishna was picked up for questioning, he admitted to the murder. He revealed that there were frequent quarrels between them over the salary paid to Srinivas,” the police said.

On March 9, Srinivas contacted Krishna over the phone and hurled filthy abuses at him, demanding that his salary needed to be settled immediately. Enraged by this, Tori Krishna went to the shed were Srinivas lived and had a fight with him. He waited for him to sleep and murdered him around 2am on March 10, by smashing Srinivas’s headthrice with a boulder. He then contacted his friend Maya Krishna to help him dispose of the body. They planned to throw the body into Rampura lake. However, as they could not lift the body, they tried to destroy evidence by pouring petrol and setting the body on fire,” the police said.

Police have seized an auto rickshaw, two two-wheelers, a knife, and the boulder used to commit the offence. The accused were also involved in other murder cases in the past and are being interrogated about them,police added.

