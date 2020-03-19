STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Premium FAR plan hits a roadblock

State government’s lack of interest, coronavirus fears affect implementation of regulations

Published: 19th March 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government’s idea of introducing premium floor area ratio (FAR) charges for properties around high-infrastructure and high-density corridors has now come to near standstill.

First it was because of lack of interest by the state government, and now because of the coronavirus scare. “The state urban development department (UDD) had scheduled a meeting with Delhi-based Danish consultants in March to get the work back on board, but now since there are travel restrictions, the project has been put on hold again,” UDD sources told The New Indian Express.

“The state government is facing a scarcity of funds and is looking at all sources to generate revenues. That is why the premium FAR, which was off the radar for almost a year, was revived. But now because of the coronavirus scare, it has slowed down again,” the sources said.

The state government had decided to use the services of Haskonin DHV Consulting Pvt Ltd, a Denmark-based company, which is at present working with the Bangalore Development Authority in preparing the revised master plan. They are involved as the premium FAR will be part of the master plan 2031.

Under premium FAR, properties which fall under 1 km radius of the Metro, proposed Mono-rail, Outer Ring Road and highways, will be levied with an impact zone FAR as they are the direct beneficiaries of the infrastructure facilities. As per initial plan, properties under the premium FAR get an additional unit of FAR.

FAR is the area of the building which can be utilised as an addition, because it has been lost to the government for infrastructure works. FAR helps properties go vertical which allows more space for infrastructure projects like Metro and road widening. The premium FAR is ideal for commercial spaces which are located around high-density corridors, see large footfall and generate a lot of revenue. The first draft for the premium FAR was issued in March 2018 and the final draft is yet to be done.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp