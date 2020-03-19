Premium FAR plan hits a roadblock

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government’s idea of introducing premium floor area ratio (FAR) charges for properties around high-infrastructure and high-density corridors has now come to near standstill.

First it was because of lack of interest by the state government, and now because of the coronavirus scare. “The state urban development department (UDD) had scheduled a meeting with Delhi-based Danish consultants in March to get the work back on board, but now since there are travel restrictions, the project has been put on hold again,” UDD sources told The New Indian Express.

“The state government is facing a scarcity of funds and is looking at all sources to generate revenues. That is why the premium FAR, which was off the radar for almost a year, was revived. But now because of the coronavirus scare, it has slowed down again,” the sources said.

The state government had decided to use the services of Haskonin DHV Consulting Pvt Ltd, a Denmark-based company, which is at present working with the Bangalore Development Authority in preparing the revised master plan. They are involved as the premium FAR will be part of the master plan 2031.

Under premium FAR, properties which fall under 1 km radius of the Metro, proposed Mono-rail, Outer Ring Road and highways, will be levied with an impact zone FAR as they are the direct beneficiaries of the infrastructure facilities. As per initial plan, properties under the premium FAR get an additional unit of FAR.

FAR is the area of the building which can be utilised as an addition, because it has been lost to the government for infrastructure works. FAR helps properties go vertical which allows more space for infrastructure projects like Metro and road widening. The premium FAR is ideal for commercial spaces which are located around high-density corridors, see large footfall and generate a lot of revenue. The first draft for the premium FAR was issued in March 2018 and the final draft is yet to be done.