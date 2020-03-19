STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Schools shut but classes continue for these children

The COVID-19 scare has led to suspension of classes for schoolchildren, but assignments have not stopped for many.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The COVID-19 scare has led to suspension of classes for schoolchildren, but assignments have not stopped for many.A number of schools in the city have taken to virtual learning and use software applications, like Edmodo, Bloomz, Google Classroom, Zoom, Managebac and Seesaw, to teach students.
The primary classes, from Kindergarten to Grade 5, are conducted using Seesaw and Zoom and other apps. For Grades 6-12, a combination of Skype, Google Hangout, Zoom and various applications in Google Suite, ManageBac are used, said Stonehill International School principals Karen Crooke (primary) and Joe Lumsden (secondary section).

“We begin at 8 am and finish at 3 pm. The idea is to replicate the virtual learning day with the normal school day. Both classroom teachers and single subject teachers are involved. Some teachers are running live sessions, while others record videos and share them,” Lumsden said.

Canadian International School uses a combination of real-time and asynchronous learning. “Teleconferencing mini-lessons with all students are real time. An asynchronous learning opportunity would be when a teacher posts an assignment for students to work on, like reading a text or watching a video or responding to questions,” said Shweta Sastri, MD, Canadian International School.

Trio World Academy commenced distance learning sometime ago, with the use of their school app – ERP. Teachers upload the audio-visual links, worksheets and homework on ERP which can be accessed by students.Grading assignments has, however, not taken off as schools cannot ensure academic honesty and control of the environment.

“In the secondary classes, we’re keeping the assessments low-stakes as it’s risky to start giving grades when you can’t control the environment of the test. Virtual Learning requires a lot of self-discipline and organisation from students. It’s easier for older students but even they struggle,” Crooke and Lumsden said, adding,” The psychological impact of studying alone and being away from school is quite significant. Teachers need to be very flexible with expectations due to the different circumstances for each family.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp