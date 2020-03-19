Schools shut but classes continue for these children

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The COVID-19 scare has led to suspension of classes for schoolchildren, but assignments have not stopped for many.A number of schools in the city have taken to virtual learning and use software applications, like Edmodo, Bloomz, Google Classroom, Zoom, Managebac and Seesaw, to teach students.

The primary classes, from Kindergarten to Grade 5, are conducted using Seesaw and Zoom and other apps. For Grades 6-12, a combination of Skype, Google Hangout, Zoom and various applications in Google Suite, ManageBac are used, said Stonehill International School principals Karen Crooke (primary) and Joe Lumsden (secondary section).

“We begin at 8 am and finish at 3 pm. The idea is to replicate the virtual learning day with the normal school day. Both classroom teachers and single subject teachers are involved. Some teachers are running live sessions, while others record videos and share them,” Lumsden said.

Canadian International School uses a combination of real-time and asynchronous learning. “Teleconferencing mini-lessons with all students are real time. An asynchronous learning opportunity would be when a teacher posts an assignment for students to work on, like reading a text or watching a video or responding to questions,” said Shweta Sastri, MD, Canadian International School.

Trio World Academy commenced distance learning sometime ago, with the use of their school app – ERP. Teachers upload the audio-visual links, worksheets and homework on ERP which can be accessed by students.Grading assignments has, however, not taken off as schools cannot ensure academic honesty and control of the environment.

“In the secondary classes, we’re keeping the assessments low-stakes as it’s risky to start giving grades when you can’t control the environment of the test. Virtual Learning requires a lot of self-discipline and organisation from students. It’s easier for older students but even they struggle,” Crooke and Lumsden said, adding,” The psychological impact of studying alone and being away from school is quite significant. Teachers need to be very flexible with expectations due to the different circumstances for each family.”