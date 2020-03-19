STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Sketching a ‘viral’ trend

Response to the idea has been good too, with about 15 showing an interest in sending their sketches soon.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: What’s an effective way to get people to learn more about the coronavirus? You ask them to sketch out what they think a virus or pathogen looks like, suggests Ishaan Patil.

The 21-year-old research intern recently took to Instagram and put out a post asking people to take part in his ‘science visualisation project’, where people could submit a sketch of whatever they think the Covid-19 virus looks like. “It’s a fun way to get people to read more about the virus. Because you need to do some background research before you put pen to paper,” says the intern, who works at Nature Conservation Foundation.

The idea came to him while he was working from home, as a way to beat boredom. “It also combines all the things I like: Drawing and my interest in science,” he says. And in order to get as varied a response as possible, Patil also reached out to people from different backgrounds, from graphic design to economics. “It’s interesting to see how different people visualise something,” he says.

The next step for him is to understand what themes he can draw from the sketches. “I want to see how people perceive a virus. Does their interpretation connotate a negative tone? A positive one? Is it more abstract or concrete for them?” he explains, adding that one’s ideas of a pandemic, or their reactions to it, can make their way into their work too.

Response to the idea has been good too, with about 15 showing an interest in sending their sketches soon. “Based on the number of responses I get, I’m even considering stitching them all together,” he says, adding that the activity has also helped break the monotony of routine work from home has bought.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp