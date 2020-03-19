STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Song with a twist

Rashmi Saarvi’s revamped Havana song advices public to take care during pandemic

Published: 19th March 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While panic of Covid-19 grips the city and the country, people are finding different creative ways to deal with this situation. That’s how city-based singer Rashmi Saarvi’s song on coronavirus went viral overnight, making her an internet sensation. Saarvi’s song is a revamped version of Camila Cabello’s song Havana, and the lyrics of the songs have been tweaked with instructions to follow to avoid contracting the virus.

Like everyone else, Saarvi is also paranoid about the whole situation. “I was really worried about about contracting the virus accidentally, because it sounds like any other flu but is not. And for me, the only solace is music. To get over the fear I came up with his song,” says the IT professional, adding that the idea hit her when she was humming Cabello’s 2018 hit Havana, and found it to rhyme with corona.
One of the lines from Saarvi’s song is “Corona..ooh..na na. All of my mind is in corona..ooh..na na. It came all the way from China na na. Everyone is freaking out corona. There is something about this virus corona na na.”

The lyrics also caution people during this pandemic. “I was trying to control my laughter when I was recording it on my phone,” says Saarvi, who released the song on her Instagram handle last week. The song went viral when Mahindra group chairman Ananda Mahindra tweeted it from his handle, getting more than 15,000 likes and 3,000 retweets. “I felt like I was dreaming. I even cross-checked it myself to believe it,” says Saarvi, who has suddenly seen a spike in the number of her Instagram followers – going up from 3,000 followers to 8,000 in a short span.  

Saarvi has been practising Carnatic music since she was 10, and did some playback singing for 2019 Kannada movie, MMCH. Right now Saarvi has no plans of any other parody until things settle down. “The situation is very tense now. I don’t want to come up with anything that will hurt anyone’s sentiment. I appeal to everyone to turn towards something that you love to keep yourself calm,” says Saarvi, who is currently in her hometown Tumkur to be with her parents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp