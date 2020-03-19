Song with a twist

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While panic of Covid-19 grips the city and the country, people are finding different creative ways to deal with this situation. That’s how city-based singer Rashmi Saarvi’s song on coronavirus went viral overnight, making her an internet sensation. Saarvi’s song is a revamped version of Camila Cabello’s song Havana, and the lyrics of the songs have been tweaked with instructions to follow to avoid contracting the virus.

Like everyone else, Saarvi is also paranoid about the whole situation. “I was really worried about about contracting the virus accidentally, because it sounds like any other flu but is not. And for me, the only solace is music. To get over the fear I came up with his song,” says the IT professional, adding that the idea hit her when she was humming Cabello’s 2018 hit Havana, and found it to rhyme with corona.

One of the lines from Saarvi’s song is “Corona..ooh..na na. All of my mind is in corona..ooh..na na. It came all the way from China na na. Everyone is freaking out corona. There is something about this virus corona na na.”

The lyrics also caution people during this pandemic. “I was trying to control my laughter when I was recording it on my phone,” says Saarvi, who released the song on her Instagram handle last week. The song went viral when Mahindra group chairman Ananda Mahindra tweeted it from his handle, getting more than 15,000 likes and 3,000 retweets. “I felt like I was dreaming. I even cross-checked it myself to believe it,” says Saarvi, who has suddenly seen a spike in the number of her Instagram followers – going up from 3,000 followers to 8,000 in a short span.

Saarvi has been practising Carnatic music since she was 10, and did some playback singing for 2019 Kannada movie, MMCH. Right now Saarvi has no plans of any other parody until things settle down. “The situation is very tense now. I don’t want to come up with anything that will hurt anyone’s sentiment. I appeal to everyone to turn towards something that you love to keep yourself calm,” says Saarvi, who is currently in her hometown Tumkur to be with her parents.