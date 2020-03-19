Nirupama Rao By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Life in the best of times is a test, a challenge, and we as human beings have the capacity to withstand the trials we are subjected to. During this global pandemic, it is important that we follow expert medical advice, practice social distancing and self isolation not only for ourselves but also out of concern for fellow citizens, and under no circumstance listen to rumours or quackery. We can overcome the challenges we face and come out stronger than ever before.

Isolation does not come easily to us as human beings. We must come to terms with silence and we must discover that there is a vast ocean of calm hidden in the recesses of our minds. Calm and forbearance are everything. Rediscover the joy of reading, catch up on chores left undone at home, sing, speak to friends on the phone. This virus may actually leave us as better human beings, more reflective, more at peace with ourselves.

