Tourism industry hit in Karnataka, business drops by 90 per cent

The government has been requested to give hotels and restaurants more time to pay property tax.

Jog Falls

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tourism industry, a prime revenue source for the state, has taken a big hit due to the coronavirus scare. Bookings have dropped to 5-10 per cent from 60-70 per cent this time last year, according to the tourism department, thanks to district authorities which have closed down prime tourist spots.

“Around 18 lakh people directly or indirectly dependent on tourism are affected. Bengaluru, which saw 60 per cent hotel bookings this time last year, now has about 5 per cent. Hotel bookings in Madikeri, Mysuru and Srirangapatna are also around 5 per cent,” Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Kumar Pushkar said.

“We have not assessed losses, but the impact is very large. Many jathres, festivals, tours and events have been cancelled,” said Karnataka Tourism Director KN Ramesh.

Gubaxish Singh Kohli, vice-president of the Federation of Hotels and Restaurants Associations of India, said occupancy has dropped by 90 per cent in hotels and 70 per cent at restaurants. Revenue loss across the country is $1.3- 1.5 billion. We are requesting the government to allow us to defer bank payments. The excise department is also being requested not to hike rates immediately.”

Shyama Raju, president of South Indian Hotels and Restaurants Association, said the situation was bad even during 2018 floods, but it impacted only flood-affected areas. The government has been requested to give hotels and restaurants more time to pay property tax.

(With inputs from K Shivakumar (Mysuru), Vincent D’Souza (Mangaluru), Naushad Bijapur (Belagavi), Arunkumar Huralimath (Hubballi), Marx Tejaswi (Shivamogga), and Prajna GR (Madikeri)

