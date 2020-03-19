STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Unpredictability is part of industry’

...says senior multi-lingual actor Sachin Pilgaonkar – best known for his directorial venture Tu Tu Main Main – as he talks about his successful journey in film and TV industry

Published: 19th March 2020 06:51 AM

By Aruna Chandaraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A successful actor in cinema and television and a director too, Sachin Pilgaonkar has a reputation as a versatile artiste. The actor who has starred in award-winning films in Hindi, Marathi and Bhojpuri and best-known for directorial venture Tu Tu Main Main, talks about his love and life with Urdu in conversation with entrepreneur Elahe Hiptoola.

You’ve been successful in multiple roles and also in multiple languages. What is the secret of your creative energy?
Your success depends on the innate capacity you have and the effort and hard work with which you use that capacity to its fullest. Just one of them is not enough. For example, if you have the talent or capacity but do not work hard, then you will not realise your potential.

You have had a consistently successful career in an industry known for its unpredictability. What do you attribute this to?
Yes, I agree that unpredictability is a big part of this industry. However, I would say that it is not only a feature of the film or TV industry alone. Life itself is unpredictable and you always have to be prepared and this helps you face any situation. You have to learn to deal with whatever situation arises without letting it beat you down. I learnt to face all kinds of circumstances with courage and self-confidence. Also, you have to work very hard. I have always been on my toes. I was never laid-back or complacent.

I consider myself very fortunate that I have been working continuously since I entered the industry as child of four-five years.
This is my 57th year in the industry and I am happy to say that I have had work for every one of those years. Yes, I was professionally occupied for each of the 57 years. I feel blessed and grateful to all those who made this possible – the people who gave me opportunities and the audiences who have loved and supported me all throughout these years.
 
You seem to know many languages. How did your fondness for Urdu begin?
I know Marathi which is my mother-tongue, Hindi because it is our rashtra-bhasha and I have had a long innings in the Hindi film and TV industry, English because it is a universal language and finally Urdu because I have a passion for it. It all began when I was barely nine years old. I had the privilege of working with the great, late actor Meena Kumari in the film Majhli Didi. She noticed that my Hindi dialogues were accented – they were influenced by my Marathi dialect. So she took it upon herself to teach me Urdu. I would go to her home four times a week for classes in Urdu each of which lasted around two hours. This went on for around two and a half years. Since then, my love and admiration for Urdu  has grown so much. And yes, my proficiency in the language has also grown. Spaces like Lamakaan’s contribution to the language and cultural arena of Hyderabad is admirable. I am grateful to the owners and management who are doing so much to give opportunities to artists from different fields. They have been giving art of various kinds a platform and they have to be congratulated and thanked for that.

What is your advice to aspiring young actors and artistes who want to succeed in television and cinema?
Don’t shift your focus. There will be many people who will try to discourage you. But soldier on with self-confidence and conviction in your dreams and goals. Also, today’s young generation is living in exciting times. When I entered the industry cinema was the only major entertainment option. Today, you also have television, online platforms, short films, videos, etc, etc.  However, I advise youngsters not to jump in without thought. First, judge yourself. Identify your particular talent or strengths. Then focus on that area and forge ahead. There is good news for aspiring artistes of cinema and TV. I am planning to start an institution to teach acting, direction, dancing, scriptwriting and so on – all the areas in which I have worked in my own career.

