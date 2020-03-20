12 aides of Slum Bharat arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The North division police of the city have arrested 12 people including two women who had helped slain rowdy Slum Bharat to escape. The arrested people were also allegedly involved in several vehicle theft cases while the women arrested had given them shelter.

The accused were involved in vandalising vehicles parked in front a house in Rajagopalanagar on Janaury 19, police said. Two days later, the same gang allegedly robbed a businessmen, Girish, of cash and made off with his car after stopping his car and threatening him at gun-point in Peenya.

The same night, they had assaulted a policemen who tried to nab them in Soldevanahalli police station limits.