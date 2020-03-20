BBMP sets up war room to monitor cases

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday set up a 10-member war room to address the coronavirus pandemic and to track positive and suspected cases.

Set up at the BBMP head office, it will operate 24x7 with a team of 10 people working in shifts to monitor cases and address any epidemic now and in the future also.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told TNIE that the war room will essentially be a crisis centre to monitor positive and suspected cases. It is a surveillance progress centre where the people and areas falling under A, B and C categories will be identified, tracked and monitored.

Those manning the monitoring centre will be software and health professionals. The BBMP Commissioner, special commissioners and heads of all six units like survey, training and controlling will also monitor the activities in the war room. It is not a control room, but a method to track the extent of the virus using GPS and other software technologies and it will also monitor the measures taken by the government departments.

This centre will also coordinate with other state government departments to obtain and disseminate information. “The centre has been set up for the first time in the city,” the Commissioner said.

The centre will also monitor the 8 km-special buffer zones which are created after a positive case is reported.