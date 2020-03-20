Bengaluru City police gear up to ‘arrest corona’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If it is police, how will they tackle coronavirus? Simple: Arrest corona!

This is, in fact, the campaign launched by the Bengaluru police on Twitter on Thursday to sensitise both policemen and public on preventing the spread of the virus and keeping them safe.

“It’s time we spoke about #Coronavirus more responsibly. Bengaluru City Police is launching an awareness campaign to talk about the do’s and don’ts and bust some common myths. Join the conversation. Let’s #ArrestCorona #COVID19”, the police said on Twitter.

Henceforth, the police will go on patrol duty, armed with masks and hand sanitisers. Those in the stations and other staff too have been provided with these.

That is not all. They will also follow social distancing. The staff have been advised to maintain distance from people who visit police stations, while receiving complaints and hearing their grievances. Besides, people visiting stations too will be given hand sanitisers as a preventive measure.

It’s not all a dry campaign, but a musical one too. The police have posted a song penned and sung by a constable urging people not to panic. It also plans to share positive stories of people whose lives have been impacted due to the outbreak of the virus, and inspire others.

The official handle of the city police is sharing simple safety measures that anyone can easily follow and advising people to wash their hands regularly, keeping hands off the face and maintaining social distance.

As policemen are always in the field on duty, even their safety is of utmost importance. Hence, we have come up with ‘Arrest Corona’ initiative Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister