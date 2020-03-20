STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lot of twitter in garden city, but no sparrows

Ornithologists plan to ramp up their campaign to make the environment more conducive for these feathery creatures by setting up 2,020 habitats this year.

Photo | Pandarinath B

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whether you blame lifestyle, mobile towers, or lack of roosting spaces, your childhood friends are a still a rare sight. Even after taking aggressive measures to install nest boxes, the population of House Sparrows has not gone up either in Bengaluru or the rest of the state.

Ornithologists plan to ramp up their campaign to make the environment more conducive for these feathery creatures by setting up 2,020 habitats this year. Mohammed Dilawar, founder and president of Nature Forever Society, told The New Indian Express that software and corporate firms will be roped in to set up nest boxes, bird feeders and water baths on their premises. “They have lot of land to spare and their environs are safe. Talks are also being held to get CSR funds to create lung spaces suitable for sparrows,” he said.

The Society has distributed nest boxes and bird feeders for the last 13 years free of cost. However, this year’s mass awareness drive and distribution of next boxes - held annually on March 20 on the occasion of World Sparrow Day - has been shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic, says Dilawar, popularly known as the Sparrow Man of India, adding that people will now have to take up awareness drives on their own.
Dilawar, who has raised awareness about sparrows for the last 15 years, says sparrows continue to be seen in small pockets such as Malleswaram, Bengaluru international airport, Sadashivanagar, some parts of old Bengaluru and city outskirts. However, there has been no increase in the number of areas.

“Today people are worried that WiFi and mobile networks and increase in installation of mobile towers is one of the reasons for the decline in sparrow population. Unfortunately awareness among people has not increased,” he said.

Around 90 per cent of distributed nest boxes attract sparrows and end up housing other creatures like squirrels. Population of sparrows is dwindling in villages and agricultural fields too.Bird watcher M B Krishna said there are no green spaces left for House Sparrows, Magpie Robins and Spotted Doves which need small green grass for survival.But the city is a concrete jungle with houses built close together and backyards out of the question. The change in the city’s architecture is the prime reason that sparrows are no more seen, he says.

