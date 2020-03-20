Private city university livestreams lectures

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A private university in the city is livestreaming classes for its students to avoid disrupting their education due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting March 16, PES University began live-streaming classes for students, according to a media release. However, the practise of recording class-room teaching regularly and making it available to students for later reference was started five years ago.

With the social distancing being promoted as the best way to prevent coronavirus infections, the university has drawn up a time table for nine lecture sessions of 40 minutes a day across all courses. The schedule has been shared with students and recordings of classes are also made available to them by the end of the day.

Over 80 per cent of students are accessing live or recorded sessions which are monitored by a comman centre, the university has said.

The varsity has also provided off-campus access to students for online resources. They can log in from home through their library server and gain access to e-resources.