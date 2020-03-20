STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Private city university livestreams lectures

A private university in the city is livestreaming classes for its students to avoid disrupting their education due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 20th March 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Dr M R Doreswamy, chancellor of PES University, at the command centre that monitors the live-streamed teaching sessions

Dr M R Doreswamy, chancellor of PES University, at the command centre that monitors the live-streamed teaching sessions | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A private university in the city is livestreaming classes for its students to avoid disrupting their education due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting March 16, PES University began live-streaming classes for students, according to a media release. However, the practise of recording class-room teaching regularly and making it available to students for later reference was started five years ago.

With the social distancing being promoted as the best way to prevent coronavirus infections, the university has drawn up a time table for nine lecture sessions of 40 minutes a day across all courses. The schedule has been shared with students and recordings of classes are also made available to them by the end of the day.

Over 80 per cent of students are accessing live or recorded sessions which are monitored by a comman centre, the university has said.

The varsity has also provided off-campus access to students for online resources. They can log in from home through their library server and gain access to e-resources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp