STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

28 more Bengaluru trains cancelled

An elderly licensed porter attached to the Bengaluru railway division who was suspected to have symptoms of COVID-19 tested negative for the disease.

Published: 21st March 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Citizens mamaintain social distancing measures at a railway ticket counter in Hindupur | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to poor occupancy, 28 trains are cancelled on various dates till March 31. Among trains cancelled are: Vasco-da-Gama-Yesvantpur Express on March 21, 23, 28 and 30; Yesvantpur -Vasco da Gama on March 22, 24, 29 and 31;  Yesvantpur–Shivamogga Town Express on March 23 and 25; Shivamogga-Yesvantpur Express on March 24 and 26; Yelahanka-Mysuru; Bengaluru-Bangarapet passenger from March 21 to March 31 except Sunday and Bangarapet-Bengaluru MEMU from March 21 to 31 except Sundays. South Western Railway has already cancelled 42 trains since Wednesday.

Porter tests negative for corona
An elderly licensed porter attached to the Bengaluru railway division who was suspected to have symptoms of COVID-19 tested negative for the disease. The 70-year-old, with 40 years of experience as a porter, was sent for testing to a centre the KSR railway station and then to the Annamalai Nursing Home.”Due to his advanced age and the general environment around, many of us requested him to take 3-4 days of leave today”, said Veeranna Goudar, another porter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp