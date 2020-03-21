28 more Bengaluru trains cancelled

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to poor occupancy, 28 trains are cancelled on various dates till March 31. Among trains cancelled are: Vasco-da-Gama-Yesvantpur Express on March 21, 23, 28 and 30; Yesvantpur -Vasco da Gama on March 22, 24, 29 and 31; Yesvantpur–Shivamogga Town Express on March 23 and 25; Shivamogga-Yesvantpur Express on March 24 and 26; Yelahanka-Mysuru; Bengaluru-Bangarapet passenger from March 21 to March 31 except Sunday and Bangarapet-Bengaluru MEMU from March 21 to 31 except Sundays. South Western Railway has already cancelled 42 trains since Wednesday.

Porter tests negative for corona

An elderly licensed porter attached to the Bengaluru railway division who was suspected to have symptoms of COVID-19 tested negative for the disease. The 70-year-old, with 40 years of experience as a porter, was sent for testing to a centre the KSR railway station and then to the Annamalai Nursing Home.”Due to his advanced age and the general environment around, many of us requested him to take 3-4 days of leave today”, said Veeranna Goudar, another porter.