Clapping down Covid-19? 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Janta curfew, hailing community heroes, financial steps... B’lureans weigh plans discussed – and left untouched – by PM in his speech

I believe ‘Janta curfew’ is a good way to test the potential problems that a lockdown can cause. However, this isn’t the only measure required. Apart from it being an order than a request, there should have been immediate financial aid being dispensed, subsidised testing (if not free) and a more robust task force to ensure that the spread is curbed. Apart from that constant updates from a trusted source to curb fake news are required. While the 5pm display of gratitude seems a bit silly, the intent is good. People must take social distancing and quarantine seriously in order to really show them their gratitude though. All in all, I hope these steps bear fruit soon.

- Anisha Dias, copywriter

His speech was underwhelming as usual. Hardly any concrete steps to address the hardships of people who live hand to mouth and small businesses that have been hit the most. The speech had no mention of any monetary relief, deference of loans or GST payment dates. I am still not sure how coming out at 5 pm and making mindless noise will help anything. It’s as usual, a PR stunt on his part. He should take a leaf out of what his counterparts like Justin Trudeau have to offer, and if Canada is too far, then all he needs to do is look at what Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, has to offer.

- Arpan Peter, event and artist manager

I support the ‘Janta curfew’. I am going to stay indoors. It’s a small thing that has been asked of us. Narendra Modi has proved to be a strong leader and he has my trust. Our PM has access to the best information. If he feels it is necessary for the curfew to be longer than a day, I am sure he will inform us. The current situation is a complete change from anything we have ever experienced in the past. But this is our chance to unite and show the world that we will sort this issue faster than anybody else.

- Anup Sridhar, former badminton player

I personally rate the speech very highly. At a time when there is lot of rumour and misinformation going on, as a head of the country to give the citizens that assurance was very important. Many people have been making negative opinions about it, but during a pandemic like this, where we don’t have any vaccine to cure it yet, it becomes the responsibility of every citizen to observe all the things that the Prime Minister has mentioned. ‘Janta curfew’ is more of a symbolic thing. But above all if the citizens don’t take precautions and follow rules, then none of the speeches from anybody will be of any help.

-Vikram Sampath, author

Thanking those who work tirelessly for us to provide us with comfortable lives is something we all tend to often forget, and reminding people to come together in gratitude may be something new for the country, and its government as well. But the pandemic was not addressed with the severity it deserves, leaving me to wonder if the speech served its purpose. The setting up of the Economic Task Force is a much-needed measure but how the government plans to ensure adequate testing went unaddressed. One Sunday will not be enough to stop this, but will be a good proof of concept for India, its people and their value for self preservation.

- Anshul Misra, HR professional