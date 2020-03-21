STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Fake sanitiser racket busted

They fixed the price of a 100ml bottle at Rs 170, 200ml bottle at Rs 325, and at Rs 620 for a 500ml bottle. Materials recovered from the two locations were worth Rs 56 lakh.

Published: 21st March 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao addresses the media after seizing fake sanitisers in Bengaluru | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the coronavirus outbreak has brought down instances of chain snatching and house break-ins, the current environment appears conducive for crimes of other kinds: cheating.

Taking advantage of the scarcity of hand sanitisers, declared an essential commodity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raju (43), a resident of Kasturba Nagar, and Chandan (64), a resident of Chamrajpet, began to distribute a blue-coloured liquid that was passed off as sanitiser in shops.

Based on a tip-off, Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths raided Jyothi Chemicals run by Chandan in New Taragupet and Swathi & Co run by Raju in Kasturba Nagar and found thousands of litres of a blue-coloured liquid.

“They mixed 15-20ml of Brilliant Blue FCF (an organic compound used as a colourant) and 10-15ml of perfume with 50 litres of Isopropyl Alcohol and produced the duplicate hand sanitisers. Their workers filled the liquid into bottles and pasted stickers on them,” Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told media on Friday.

They fixed the price of a 100ml bottle at Rs 170, 200ml bottle at Rs 325, and at Rs 620 for a 500ml bottle. Materials recovered from the two locations were worth Rs 56 lakh.

The spurious liquid that looked like hand sanitiser was packed in 100ml, 120ml, 200ml and 500ml bottles. A total of 8,500 bottles filled with the blue liquid, 4,500 empty bottles, 280 litres of Isopropyl Alcohol (is a chemical with anti-septic properties ) and 4,500 stickers, were seized from both the places,” the police said.

Incidentally, many pharmacies are selling genuine bottles of Isopropyl Alcohol due to the shortage of hand sanitizers. A case of cheating has been booked under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act in Chamrajpet and VV Puram police stations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp