Fake sanitiser racket busted

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the coronavirus outbreak has brought down instances of chain snatching and house break-ins, the current environment appears conducive for crimes of other kinds: cheating.

Taking advantage of the scarcity of hand sanitisers, declared an essential commodity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raju (43), a resident of Kasturba Nagar, and Chandan (64), a resident of Chamrajpet, began to distribute a blue-coloured liquid that was passed off as sanitiser in shops.

Based on a tip-off, Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths raided Jyothi Chemicals run by Chandan in New Taragupet and Swathi & Co run by Raju in Kasturba Nagar and found thousands of litres of a blue-coloured liquid.

“They mixed 15-20ml of Brilliant Blue FCF (an organic compound used as a colourant) and 10-15ml of perfume with 50 litres of Isopropyl Alcohol and produced the duplicate hand sanitisers. Their workers filled the liquid into bottles and pasted stickers on them,” Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told media on Friday.

They fixed the price of a 100ml bottle at Rs 170, 200ml bottle at Rs 325, and at Rs 620 for a 500ml bottle. Materials recovered from the two locations were worth Rs 56 lakh.

The spurious liquid that looked like hand sanitiser was packed in 100ml, 120ml, 200ml and 500ml bottles. A total of 8,500 bottles filled with the blue liquid, 4,500 empty bottles, 280 litres of Isopropyl Alcohol (is a chemical with anti-septic properties ) and 4,500 stickers, were seized from both the places,” the police said.

Incidentally, many pharmacies are selling genuine bottles of Isopropyl Alcohol due to the shortage of hand sanitizers. A case of cheating has been booked under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act in Chamrajpet and VV Puram police stations.